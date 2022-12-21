ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affordable housing tax break; Freeze prompts power grid warning; Legal battle for Meek Mill judge | Weekly roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In its last session before the calendar flips, City Council put forth a new measure that would give a new tax break to developers of residential buildings who price 30% of units as “affordable.” As written, the legislation only applies to certain areas along and near the North Broad corridor, where a new business district just formed and gentrification is fast changing the housing stock. Household income in those areas has jumped an average of $20k over the past decade, per new Census figures. [WHYY/PHL Council/Billy Penn/Inquirer$]
For visually impaired art fans, Philly museum’s scent-based exhibit ‘leveled the playing field’

When Denice Brown was invited to tour the immersive olfactory exhibit at the Institute of Contemporary Art, she imagined an encounter of familiar smells of Philadelphia. “I thought about all the odors I normally smell as I’m walking through the city,” said the 64-year-old North Philadelphia native, who is visually impaired. “A garden, or green peppers and onions from a restaurant.”
Why are so many candidates for Philly mayor using orange in their logos?

With months to go before the primary, one of the breakout stars of Philadelphia’s 2023 mayoral race is already starting to emerge: the color orange. The unconventional hue features prominently in three different campaigns — those of former councilmembers Cherelle Parker and Allan Domb and of supermarket owner Jeff Brown. That’s pretty much a third of the candidates in the race.
