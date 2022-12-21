Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter confirms mom ‘never wears underwear’ on ‘Today’

Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila dropped a few “truth bombs” during her Tuesday “Today With Hoda & Jenna” appearance.

The 9-year-old shocked her mom by telling NBC viewers that Hager “never wears underwear.”

She continued, “She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!”

The little one’s confession came one month after the journalist first confessed that she often skips underwear for a “more pretty silhouette” after co-host Hoda Kotb called her out .

Hager, who also shares daughter Poppy, 7, and son Hal , 3, with husband Henry Hager, explained in November that her controversial wardrobe choice makes her life “easier.”

“You don’t have to pack as much,” she pointed out last month. “There [are] a lot of pros to it.”

While Mila wasn’t the first to out her mother’s lack of underwear, she did embarrass Hager with another story on Tuesday.

“One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!” Mila said, noting that Hager had to “change [her] pajamas” at the time.

Hager was a good sport, sarcastically thanking Mila before saying, “I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out [of you] but no more.”

When Mila showed no signs of stopping, Hager abruptly concluded, “OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!”

As Mila exited the stage, Kotb gushed, “What a great kid. … You and her are very similar because you’re both just exactly who you are.”

Hager clapped back, “She sort of reminds me of you too in that you drop a bomb here or there. Every once in awhile, you drop one.”