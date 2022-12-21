ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter confirms mom ‘never wears underwear’ on ‘Today’

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vb4YS_0jq0N0Ib00

Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila dropped a few “truth bombs” during her Tuesday “Today With Hoda & Jenna” appearance.

The 9-year-old shocked her mom by telling NBC viewers that Hager “never wears underwear.”

She continued, “She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!”

The little one’s confession came one month after the journalist first confessed that she often skips underwear for a “more pretty silhouette” after co-host Hoda Kotb called her out .

Hager, who also shares daughter Poppy, 7, and son Hal , 3, with husband Henry Hager, explained in November that her controversial wardrobe choice makes her life “easier.”

“You don’t have to pack as much,” she pointed out last month. “There [are] a lot of pros to it.”

While Mila wasn’t the first to out her mother’s lack of underwear, she did embarrass Hager with another story on Tuesday.

“One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!” Mila said, noting that Hager had to “change [her] pajamas” at the time.

Hager was a good sport, sarcastically thanking Mila before saying, “I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out [of you] but no more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmGyB_0jq0N0Ib00
The journalist shares Mila, as well as Poppy and Hal, with husband Henry Hager.
jennabhager/Instagram

When Mila showed no signs of stopping, Hager abruptly concluded, “OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!”

As Mila exited the stage, Kotb gushed, “What a great kid. … You and her are very similar because you’re both just exactly who you are.”

Hager clapped back, “She sort of reminds me of you too in that you drop a bomb here or there. Every once in awhile, you drop one.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Bono’s daughter jokes she’s not ‘successful enough’ to be considered nepo baby

Bono’s daughter, Eve Hewson, poked fun at her nepo baby status amid controversy, joking she isn’t yet “successful enough” for the title. After New York magazine published a viral article about nepotism in Hollywood last week, the 31-year-old tweeted that she was “pretty devastated” to not have been featured. “haven’t they seen my hit show Bad Sisters???” she wrote on Tuesday of her Apple TV+ series. “The NERVE.” After adding that one of her “2023 goals” is to “be successful enough to get recogni[z]ed as a nepo baby,” a Twitter user pointed out that Hewson is included in the spread’s “musicians who raised...
Page Six

Cher sparks engagement rumors with pic of diamond ring from Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Cher sparked engagement rumors when she tweeted a photo of her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, holding a massive diamond ring. But the Goddess of Pop seemed to brush off the speculation, saying she was simply gushing over her man’s manicure. “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E,” Cher, 76, tweeted while celebrating Christmas on Sunday. She also shared a photo of the massive pear-shaped sparkler in a ring box. The tweet sent fans into a tizzy, with many believing that Cher was announcing her engagement to the 36-year-old music producer. “😱 OMG did he propose to you!!!?? Mama lovely 💖,” one fan commented...
Page Six

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes cozy up during holiday travels amid affair scandal

These lovebirds aren’t hiding it. “Good Morning America” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes cozied up at the Atlanta airport on Monday around 10:30 a.m., as seen in photos exclusively obtained by Page Six. Enjoying holiday travels together, they were seen standing close to each other as they checked Robach’s phone. The “GMA3” personalities have plenty of time to canoodle together as they’ve both been suspended from their jobs pending an ABC investigation into their relationship. The pair, who co-hosted the daytime news show, reportedly began their affair in March while training together for the New York City Half Marathon. They were spotted getting...
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

See photos of Leonardo DiCaprio’s night out with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas have sparked romance rumors after they were spotted at a dinner spot Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and the model, 23, grabbed dinner at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Trying to keep a low profile, the two left the restaurant separately before getting into the actor’s car together. Lamas – who is 25 years DiCaprio’s junior — cut a chic figure in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black trousers and a black leather jacket. She paired her on-trend ensemble with pointy-toed black boots and a...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Page Six

Al Roker celebrates Christmas with family after hospitalizations

Al Roker is definitely feeling the holiday spirit. The “Today” show weatherman —who has recently been in and out of the hospital—shared a family photo on Christmas Day. In the pic, 68-year-old Roker sits at a table laden with food, along with his wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, and their children: Leila, 24, and Nick, 20. Roker’s older daughter, 35-year-old Courtney, and her husband, Wesley Laga, were also in the snap. All of them were wearing identical bright-green pajamas decorated with “Peanuts” characters. Another photo revealed the family dog, rescue pup Pepper, in a matching outfit. “From our family to yours, #merrychristmas,” he captioned the...
Page Six

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn doesn’t ‘like’ Robyn

Robyn Brown may be the last “Sister Wives” star remaining, but she isn’t everyone’s favorite. Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown admitted she isn’t a huge fan of her “stepmother” and that the pair don’t have a close relationship. “I don’t really like her as a person,” the YouTuber, 21, said of Robyn in a video uploaded on Wednesday. “Watching her makes me like her less, for sure.” In the video, she filmed her reaction to the September episode where her mom revealed she was moving to Utah and leaving her dad, Kody Brown, 53. “I was like, ‘You’re leaving? Good for you,'” Gwendlyn...
UTAH STATE
Page Six

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets a hilarious makeover from his daughters

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went from gym clothes to tutus as he was given a radiant makeover courtesy of his two youngest daughters. In the hilarious video shared on Instagram on Friday, the “Jumanji” actor, 50, is seen getting some blush put on by his 7-year-old daughter, Jasmine, as he wears a multi-colored wig. “First morning back home with my tornados 🌪️ and by 8am they insisted on giving ‘Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas’ 🎅🏾 💅🏽 💋,” he captioned the clip. “I haven’t seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW,...
Page Six

See Princess Charlotte’s adorable reaction to mention of Paddington Bear

Princess Charlotte’s face lit up at a carol service at the mention of a beloved children’s book character. The young royal, 7, was thrilled that “Paddington” actor Hugh Bonneville would be reading an excerpt from “Paddington’s Christmas Post,” at the “Together at Christmas” concert. Charlotte enthusiastically joined in singing carols like “Away in a Manger,” next to her older brother, 9-year-old Prince George, at the service which took place earlier this month but aired on Christmas Eve. The concert, held at Westminster Abbey, was organized by their mother Kate Middleton, and was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at the...
Page Six

Pregnant Heather Rae Young in ‘unbearable’ pain as she’s placed on bed rest

Pregnant Heather Rae Young, who is in her third trimester, has been placed on bed rest. The “Selling Sunset” star, 35, gave her Instagram followers a health update on Thursday after leaving a routine checkup, explaining that her sciatica pain had become “unbearable.” “Baby update: I just left the doctor,” she began the selfie-style video from her car, almost immediately clarifying that “everything’s good” with her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s baby boy. “I’m not doing very good,” she went on, noting that her pain was “worse than before.” Young said her doctor wants her “resting” and “laying down,” which is admittedly difficult for...
Page Six

Kate Moss’ sister Lottie reveals face tattoo: ‘I’m no longer controlled’

Kate Moss’ younger half-sister Lottie Moss, 24, showed off her new face tattoo on social media and now she’s opening up about why she got the body art.  The model’s latest ink is on her left cheek and proclaims “Lover.”  In an interview with Glamour UK, the OnlyFans creator, who has opened up in the past about her struggles with anxiety and substance abuse, talks about the new tat.  “Since rehab, I’ve been on a journey of self-discovery. I’ve spent a lot of time in Bali, surrounded by nature, reading alone or spending time with like-minded people – and learning to love myself...
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski kisses artist Jack Greer amid Pete Davidson romance

She’s playing the field. Emily Ratajkowski continues to heat up the New York City dating scene with yet another suitor. The model, 31, was spotted in photos obtained by the Daily Mail making out with artist Jack Greer in front of her apartment following a date night on Wednesday. In the images, the couple is seen holding each other in a tight embrace as they share a steamy kiss. Ratajkowski wore a casual outfit for the outing, including a red puffer coat, a pair of jeans and Nike sneakers. Meanwhile, Greer wore a navy blue coat, slacks and black shoes. Aside from the PDA, Ratajkowski’s demeanor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Inside pregnant Jennifer Gates’ Christmas-themed baby shower: photos

Jennifer Gates revealed she has a baby girl on the way. Bill Gates’ pregnant daughter revealed the sex of her upcoming arrival while sharing Instagram photos from her Christmas-themed baby shower on Thursday. “Still on cloud 9 after this baby shower 💓✨,” the med school student captioned the slideshow. “Thank you to all the people who have given me and baby girl so much love from near and far and @melindafrenchgates for hosting this incredible evening. “Our hearts are all so full. 🙏,” the 26-year-old continued. “Also thank you to all the creatives, and wonderful people who put together this very special event- your...
Page Six

Inside Emily Ratajkowski’s NYC date night with new man Jack Greer

She hit the jackpot! Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed an intimate date night with rumored new man Jack Greer at West Village hot spot The Commerce Inn on Wednesday night. “She was in a deep conversation [with Jack] talking about something serious,” an eagle-eyed spy exclusively tells Page Six on Friday. We’re told the pair were sipping on martinis and posted up at the romantic restaurant for a few hours. “They were the only people there” at the end of the night, the source says, adding that the duo “closed down the restaurant” a little before midnight. Greer, 35, was dressed casually in a navy sweater...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly go Christmas shopping with her three kids: photos

Looks like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have left their Christmas shopping until the last minute! The engaged couple were spotted in Malibu on Wednesday afternoon with the actress’ mother, Gloria Darlene, and the three children Fox shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. The rocker, whose real name is Colson Baker, was seen carrying several shopping bags, while Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, trailed behind him. The 32-year-old Grammy nominee cut a stylish figure in a black and white Dolce & Gabbana puffer jacket with a white tee, baggy white pants and matching combat boots. He completed the...
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Gigi Hadid isn’t ‘serious’ with Leonardo DiCaprio, focuses on daughter

Gigi Hadid isn’t fretting over pics this week of Leonardo DiCaprio and another young model. A source tells us DiCaprio and Hadid, who were first spotted hanging out together in September during New York Fashion Week, “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.” The source tells us: “Gigi’s priority is her daughter.” The model, 27, shares 2-year-old Khai with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. Our source also notes DiCaprio’s busy travel schedule played a factor. He was just in Miami for Art Basel — where Page Six exhaustively tracked his nightly outings from yacht parties to...
Page Six

Kathy Hilton reacts to Kim Kardashian’s controversial Christmas party outfit

No need to rip her threads to shreds. Kathy Hilton defended Kim Kardashian after the Skims founder was lambasted for wearing a questionable outfit to her Christmas party last week. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told TMZ that the backlash Kardashian received over the casual ensemble was “silly” and “ridiculous.” “Everybody’s just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable,” Kathy said. And when pressed if she thought there was anything “wrong” with what Kardashian wore, the 63-year-old Bravo star doubled down, saying, “No. She always looks beautiful.” Last week, the 42-year-old Skims founder was savagely roasted by social...
Page Six

Catherine Zeta-Jones compares daughter Carys to Wednesday Addams in throwback video

Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn’t just play Morticia Addams on TV — she’s been raising her own version of Wednesday Addams at home, as well. The actress — who stars as the Addams family matriarch in Netflix’s “Wednesday” — hilariously compared her now-19-year-old daughter, Carys, to the iconic character in a throwback video posted to Instagram Thursday. “Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. 🤣,” the Oscar winner, 53, captioned footage of her youngest child onstage at a recital. “I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.🤣,” she continued. “Morticia and I love you my little...
Page Six

Meghan Markle curtsied on ‘Suits’ years before meeting Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle had at least some idea of how to curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth II. After the former actress claimed she “didn’t know what [she] was doing” when she first met the late monarch back in 2016, a resurfaced clip from “Suits” showing her curtsying has gone viral. During a 2010 episode of the drama series, Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane, did a small, understated curtsy in front of Rick Hoffman, who played attorney Louis Litt. An Instagram user — whose page is filled with news about the royal family — recently posted the footage, arguing that Markle’s “perfect” execution...
Page Six

Darlene Love shows sell out after Mariah Carey calls her ‘Queen Of Christmas’

Mariah Carey is spreading the love this holiday season. The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer helped Darlene Love sell out a string of concerts after raving about her on Instagram. Love’s rep, Lee Evans, shared that Carey’s effusive words helped Love sell out all 11 of her holiday shows, TMZ reported. Earlier this month, Spotify asked Carey why she decided to include Love’s classic song, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on her holiday album. Carey then gave a huge shout to 81-year-old Love. “I listened to that song every year, like every year and it was an homage to Darlene Love,...
Page Six

Brooke Shields enjoys Christmas Eve dinner with look-alike daughters: photos

Brooke Shields’ “heart is full” as she spends the holiday season with her look-alike daughters. The actress shared snaps from her Christmas Eve dinner date with husband Chris Henchy and their girls on Sunday. “Sending love to you and yours,” the 57-year-old gushed. “May your day be full of happy.” The “Blue Lagoon” star paired a red Alexandre Vauthier dress with black tights and matching heels during the Polo Bar outing in New York City. As for Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, the teenage siblings matched in black. The festivities came one month after the “Suddenly Susan” alum spoke to Hamptons magazine about her family’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

165K+
Followers
19K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy