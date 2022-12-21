Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
Related Santa Clara developer to appeal decision over wages
A development firm worth $60 billion intends to challenge a state decision that it must pay prevailing wages to workers on its massive project planned for Santa Clara. The $8 billion Related Santa Clara project, from New York City-based firm The Related Companies, benefits from public subsidies granted by the city. Therefore, it’s considered a public works project that must pay prevailing wages, according to a decision from California Department of Industrial Relations Director Katrina Hagen.
calmatters.network
2022 Year in Review Part I: January to June
With the final week of 2022 on the horizon, it’s time for us to start saying goodbye to the year that was. In our typical fashion, the Weekly is reflecting on the previous year in two parts, beginning with January to June 2022 this week. With the COVID-19 pandemic...
KTLA.com
154-year-old California university plans to close in 2023
A 154-year-old university in Northern California on Monday announced its plan to close in 2023 due to low enrollment, increasing operational costs, and financial trouble resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University, a Roman Catholic institution in Oakland, has decided to close after the spring semester concludes in May...
Building Design & Construction
Bay Area school district builds 59 affordable apartments for faculty and staff
In what may be a first in the U.S., 122 new affordable apartments at 705 Serramonte, Daly City, Calif., were set aside for faculty and staff at Jefferson Union High School District. The three-story structure provides 59 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and seven three-bedroom units. The Bay Area has one of...
calmatters.network
Memorial service remembers hundreds of people who died on Silicon Valley streets in 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, advocates are remembering the 246 homeless people who died on Silicon Valley streets. About 70 residents gathered in McEntee Plaza in San Jose Wednesday for a memorial service featuring rows of makeshift tombstones, each with the name of a homeless person who died between December 2021 and November this year. Among those who died, 146 were seniors. More than half were people of color. Three babies and seven teenagers and young adults between ages 16 and 25 also died on the streets this year.
calmatters.network
Crumbl Cookies shops in Tri-Valley hit with penalties for child labor violations
Popular dessert chain Crumbl Cookies is currently facing financial penalties following a federal investigation that found child labor violations at 11 franchises across the country, with the Tri-Valley franchise that operates three locations being hit the hardest. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced Tuesday that an...
losgatan.com
County planners face off with mountain pizzeria
Nonno’s Italian Cafe is the sort of mountain hangout where on a chilly Friday night you’ll hear “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock n’ Roll Band)” by the Moody Blues blaring as bundled-up patrons gather around a fire next to the bocce ball court.
calmatters.network
Wondering what local services are open during the holidays? Here's a list of answers.
With Christmas and New Year’s approaching, many local agencies and services in Palo Alto and neighboring areas will be operating on adjusted holiday hours. We detail what will be available below. City services. • City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed from Dec. 26 through...
Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills
High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city. But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is. ...
pioneerpublishers.com
6 football players from Concord schools make college commitments this week
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 23, 2022) — Concord’s two powerhouse high school football programs saw six senior student athletes make their college commitments this week during the National Letter of Intent early signing period. Northern California 1-AA champion De La Salle, which returned to a State Bowl game after...
UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s
SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
Mountain View's police chief to become San Mateo County's new undersheriff
The news comes on the heels of Chief Chris Hsiung announcing he will leave MVPD after 28 years. San Mateo County Sheriff-elect Christina Corpus announced Dec. 20 that Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung will join the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office as undersheriff. “I’m excited to welcome Chief...
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K Fine for Illegal Pesticides
In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Tech football player, honor roll student accepted to 8 universities
OAKLAND, Calif. - Omar Staples is both a football player and honor roll student at Oakland Technical High School who was accepted to eight universities across the country. And on Wednesday afternoon, Omar chose Stanford University in an event cheered on by his family and the Oakland Unified School District community.
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
The Almanac Online
Pioneer Seafoods forced out of Redwood City port, leaving its future on the line
The Pioneer is a commercial fishing ship that docked at the Port of Redwood City for fish sales before it was asked to leave recently. (Photo courtesy Giuseppe Pennisi via Facebook.) The Pioneer, a 76-foot-long seafaring trawler, has left its dock in Redwood City and relocated to Richmond after its...
Update: Woman gives herself up after standoff at San Jose State campus library
SAN JOSE -- A woman armed with a replica handgun instigated a standoff with university police at the San Jose State University campus library Wednesday and peacefully gave up after holing herself up for hours. The woman barricaded herself inside a restroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, the university confirmed shortly before 11 a.m. University spokesperson Michelle McDonald said officers had still not made contact with the suspect after about three hours. McDonald said SJSU Police Chief Michael Carroll indicated the armed suspect is a woman based off of a witness account, who had come out of the restroom and...
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
Stanford Daily
Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case
Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
visitconcordca.com
Indulge in Concord Comfort Food Month
We hope you brought your appetite, because Comfort Food Month is here! At Visit Concord, we’ve decided to name January the official month of all things decadent and delicious. You may remember Comfort Food Week, which was a hit in years past, but the sequel is back and it’s supersized! This year, tuck in for a month-long celebration of our city’s best eats and treats.
