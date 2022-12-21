ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Wednesday Warrior: Local teens organize annual toy drive for foster families

By Alyssa Taglia
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCZkP_0jq0LgAA00

(WTNH) — A group of local teenagers is bringing holiday cheer to foster families through their annual toy drive, all while proving they are more than just likes on social media.

It’s the season of giving and spreading holiday cheer!

“We just can’t believe it, we got over 300 toys this year,” said one teen.

It’s the most magical time of year, and it’s even more amazing for foster families thanks to this group of teens. Together, they make up the non-profit ‘More Than Likes’ .

“The organization’s primary focus is to engage teenagers in meaningful community service activities,” the teens said.

They’ve been collecting toy after toy, making spirits bright.

“All of the donations go to the Annie C. Courtney Foundation,” the teens said. “An amazing organization that benefits kinship care families and foster care families and ultimately helps provide gifts for these families that have so generously taken in children and given them a good life. And now we are just helping give them a great Christmas and holiday season.”

‘More Than Likes’ also aims to break the stigma that teenagers are just doing things for a like on social media and that they’re all obsessed with cell phones. This group wants to show the world that teens are truly capable of making a change and doing good deeds, like this toy drive.

The toy drive is just one of many charitable events put on by ‘More Than Likes’ throughout the year. To learn more about the organization and what they’re doing around Connecticut, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

When will Santa stop in Connecticut?

Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday is Christmas Eve, and children across the globe have one thought on their mind: When is Santa visiting? Parents, you’re in luck! The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) helps you track when the man in red will be visiting your town. NORAD is a tradition in the U.S. and Canada […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

1 in 4 Conn. men wait until Christmas Eve to buy presents: Survey

Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas is just a few days away, but some people are cutting it close by waiting until the absolute last-second to buy gifts. There are three types of gift-givers: people who did all their shopping months ago and don’t need to panic, those who don’t give much thought to presents until after […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut cracking down on gas stations for high fuel prices

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nearly nine-month investigation has resulted in fines and more for one Litchfield gas station. The attorney general is cracking down on owners around Connecticut that didn’t lower prices on fuel during the state’s gas tax holiday. Attorney General William Tong took swift action against a Litchfield Quick Mart gas station […]
LITCHFIELD, CT
WTNH

Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Utility companies, cities & towns respond to storm aftermath

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of Eversource and United Illuminating customers after a powerful rain and windstorm hit the state on Friday. During the storm, heavy winds caused tree branches and debris to fall knocking out power lines across the state. Thousands of Eversource and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut COVID cases rise, booster rates remain low

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Connecticut. “Unfortunately, there have been nearly 800 daily COVID-19 cases, or a 21% increase over the last 14 days with a positivity rate in Connecticut,” Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Dr. Jessica Tuan said. She points out this means increased hospitalizations and deaths, which […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy