Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Related
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
Must Visit Maine And New Hampshire Snow Tubing Parks
One of the great things about living in mostly-rural New England is the fact that we have outdoor activities year 'round. Unlike some places, where there are some times of the year where you are stuck inside, we have stuff to do in all four seasons. We've got ATVing and...
Open Letter To Those Who Plow Our Roads in Maine
Okay, we need to have a little talk. It's time to focus on the roads. Maine's weather is something that we just can't complain too much about anymore because Mama Nature's favorite child is Florida, we're like the step-child that needs to be snowed on constantly because we didn't put the toilet seat down.
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work, and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was high above the highway, sitting perfectly centered on...
penbaypilot.com
Maine hospitals see lower readmission penalties after regulators relax certain metrics
Maine hospitals on average will see some of the lowest penalties for patient readmissions in a decade after federal regulators reduced the review period to acknowledge the challenges healthcare systems still face from the pandemic. Fines for readmissions and hospital-acquired conditions, two areas where hospitals can lose funding from the...
The Number of Earthquakes Maine Had in 2022 Might Surprise You
As the world nears the end of a tumultuous 2022, it turns out it was even shakier in Maine than you may have realized. Despite being known mainly for ice and snow, it turns out Vacationland experienced a mind-rattling number of earthquakes this year. According to the state’s official website,...
This Over a Century Old Building is For Sale in Harrison, Maine
A former library that was constructed in 1908 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Harrison. The Former Caswell Public Library stands out amongst the slightly more modern buildings along Main Street in Harrison Village today. According to Harrison Village Library, Harrison...
Things to do in Maine the Week of 12/26/22
The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!
In Maine, heat pumps are proving themselves even against extreme cold
The state believes heat pumps are the best answer to Maine's heating oil problem. Photo courtesy Efficiency Maine. Recent research by Efficiency Maine makes the case that replacing homes’ entire heating systems with heat pumps can be cost-effective and comfortable, even in Maine’s notoriously cold winters. “Here, it...
Iconic Maine Landmark Receives Noticeable Damaged From Storm
For most of us, the first thing we did after waking up this morning, was take stock of how the storm affected our property. Even though the storm had pretty much left Central Maine by late evening on Friday, it was definitely a lot easier to see any damage in the daylight.
Portland, Augusta and More Maine Cities, Towns Have Free Sand During the Winter
While Maine is the perfect place to capture gorgeous winter photos worthy of social media or an old-school postcard, the season also brings cold temperatures and slick ice you have to watch out for. And as much as shoveling and clearing snow with your blower allows you to at least...
Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?
It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
Massachusetts Booze Laws That Mainers Would Never Tolerate
Picture this: It’s a Thursday afternoon on a beautiful sunny day in New England, it’s been a long week at work, and a dear friend wants to go relax on a patio and drink a cheap mojito for happy hour. What would be a no-brainer for a Mainer...
WMTW
Multiple rescues reported in Rumford flooding
RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department rescued multiple stranded people during road flooding Saturday morning. According to a post by the department, Routes 2 and 232 were both closed and impassible with standing water on the roadways. The department is asking the public to obey the road closures and not travel through flooded streets.
Daniel the Hardware Shop Cat Delights Visitors in South Portland, Maine
Being a cat person, this writer always loves hearing about people's fluffy feline companions. When a pet's a local celebrity who brings joy to everyone he or she meets, it makes things all the merrier. Meet Daniel the hardware shop cat. He hangs out at Shoppers True Value Hardware in...
Flooding in Maine continues, as temperatures plummet
MAINE, USA — The storm on Friday, Dec. 23 brought high winds, rain, snow, and flooding to all parts of the state. Unfortunately, it's not over quite yet. Friday's storm brought a lot of water to Maine, with many areas receiving more than three inches of rain. While there will still be come coastal flooding on Saturday, the main issue is inland flooding.
Developments in Maine's Education System: New Initiatives, Changes in Funding, and Efforts to Improve Student Outcomes
School ChildrenPhoto byTaylor Flowe/UpsplashonUnsplash. According to the Maine Department of Education, the state has implemented a number of new initiatives aimed at improving student outcomes and addressing specific issues in the education system.
mynbc5.com
Amtrak cancels Ethan Allen Express, Vermonter service for Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Amtrak has canceled both its Ethan Allen Express and Vermonter service for Friday due to the possibility of storm damage from impending powerful winds and heavy rain. Vermont Agency of Transportation Rail Director Dan Delabruere confirmed that all service on the Ethan Allen Express line and...
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire
Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8