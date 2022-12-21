ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
PORTLAND, ME
Must Visit Maine And New Hampshire Snow Tubing Parks

One of the great things about living in mostly-rural New England is the fact that we have outdoor activities year 'round. Unlike some places, where there are some times of the year where you are stuck inside, we have stuff to do in all four seasons. We've got ATVing and...
MAINE STATE
Open Letter To Those Who Plow Our Roads in Maine

Okay, we need to have a little talk. It's time to focus on the roads. Maine's weather is something that we just can't complain too much about anymore because Mama Nature's favorite child is Florida, we're like the step-child that needs to be snowed on constantly because we didn't put the toilet seat down.
MAINE STATE
This Over a Century Old Building is For Sale in Harrison, Maine

A former library that was constructed in 1908 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Harrison. The Former Caswell Public Library stands out amongst the slightly more modern buildings along Main Street in Harrison Village today. According to Harrison Village Library, Harrison...
HARRISON, ME
Things to do in Maine the Week of 12/26/22

The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!
MAINE STATE
Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?

It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
MAINE STATE
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
BANGOR, ME
Multiple rescues reported in Rumford flooding

RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department rescued multiple stranded people during road flooding Saturday morning. According to a post by the department, Routes 2 and 232 were both closed and impassible with standing water on the roadways. The department is asking the public to obey the road closures and not travel through flooded streets.
RUMFORD, ME
Flooding in Maine continues, as temperatures plummet

MAINE, USA — The storm on Friday, Dec. 23 brought high winds, rain, snow, and flooding to all parts of the state. Unfortunately, it's not over quite yet. Friday's storm brought a lot of water to Maine, with many areas receiving more than three inches of rain. While there will still be come coastal flooding on Saturday, the main issue is inland flooding.
MAINE STATE
Amtrak cancels Ethan Allen Express, Vermonter service for Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Amtrak has canceled both its Ethan Allen Express and Vermonter service for Friday due to the possibility of storm damage from impending powerful winds and heavy rain. Vermont Agency of Transportation Rail Director Dan Delabruere confirmed that all service on the Ethan Allen Express line and...
VERMONT STATE
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire

Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
ELIOT, ME
