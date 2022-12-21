ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keansburg, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Teen, 15, is first Union City, NJ homicide victim of 2022

UNION CITY — A local teenage boy is the city's first homicide victim of the year after a double stabbing at a popular hang-out spot. Union City cops found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Allen Flores, and another teenager with stab wounds near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
UNION CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
CAMDEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ hospital buys $8M Fort Monmouth land for new medical, cancer center

TINTON FALLS — The site of a demolished Cold War-era research building will soon be home to a new medical campus with a cancer center. RWJBarnabas Health announced Wednesday that Monmouth Medical Center has officially taken ownership of the 38-acre plot which was once part of Fort Monmouth. It was sold by the state Economic Development Authority for nearly $8 million, MMC spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy