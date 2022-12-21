Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Related
Any new leads? 5 years since Newark, NJ mother went missing
NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams. The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City. Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According...
Teen, 15, is first Union City, NJ homicide victim of 2022
UNION CITY — A local teenage boy is the city's first homicide victim of the year after a double stabbing at a popular hang-out spot. Union City cops found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Allen Flores, and another teenager with stab wounds near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
NJ man busted after Cranford crash involving stolen Mercedes hurts other driver
CRANFORD — A two-car crash on Wednesday morning that sent another driver to the hospital involved a Mercedes that was stolen while left idling in a Clark driveway, police said. Following the crash, 18-year-old Tyquil Baldwin, of Elizabeth, was arrested and charged with second-degree counts of aggravated assault and...
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
Westfield ‘parking rage’? Woman reports tire slashed outside grocery store
WESTFIELD — A municipal parking lot that's typically hectic year round was the site of a woman's reported tire slashing, according to township police. The afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17, a woman said she had backed her vehicle into a parking space in municipal lot #1, adjacent to the Trader Joe's store and parking lot between Elm Street and Prospect Street.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
Masks are required in Camden, NJ schools for the start of 2023
CAMDEN — The city's school district is implementing a mandatory masking policy for students, staff, and visitors. But it's scheduled to last for only two weeks — enough time to hopefully work through the sicknesses passed around during family gatherings over the holidays. In a letter sent to...
One of the Best Storybook Towns in America is Located in Morris County, New Jersey
This article has a special place for me because this storybook town is where I was born and my family lived before we came south to the Jersey Shore. Named one of the best small towns in New Jersey is Madison, located in Morris County in North Jersey. It's where my parents grew up and where I started my journey.
NJ hospital buys $8M Fort Monmouth land for new medical, cancer center
TINTON FALLS — The site of a demolished Cold War-era research building will soon be home to a new medical campus with a cancer center. RWJBarnabas Health announced Wednesday that Monmouth Medical Center has officially taken ownership of the 38-acre plot which was once part of Fort Monmouth. It was sold by the state Economic Development Authority for nearly $8 million, MMC spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
This EPIC Family Entertainment Center is Opening a 2nd NJ Location in Edison!
This is a fun-filled entertainment center for both kids and adults!. Launch Entertainment, a family entertainment center with games and activities for people of all ages, is set open their second New Jersey location in Edison, according to NJ.com. The franchise released a statement in early December announcing that the...
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Just In! Netflix is Coming to Monmouth County with a Huge Production Studio
This is exciting news for New Jersey and for Monmouth County. According to a recent Patch article, the entertainment giant Netflix is going to set up a "massive" production studio in Eatontown. According to the Patch, "It's official: Netflix is coming to New Jersey, where the streaming giant will open...
A Major Publication Has Named This Great Town The Quirkiest In New Jersey
There is no doubt that New Jersey has some unusual places. But you don't often hear the word quirky being associated with New Jersey. Having said that, we apparently do have a town that is considered the quirkiest in the state. The people who have crowned this town the quirkiest...
Paul McCartney and ‘Jersey Girl’ wife visit a cafe in New Jersey
BERNARDS — A Somerset County restaurant owner has shared his encounter with icon Paul McCartney and the rockstar’s wife, a New Jersey native. Chris Chutnik, owner of Blue Café, said "Sir Paul" and Nancy Shevell stopped in on Friday. The cafe has been open in Basking Ridge for four years.
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and it was easy to literally buy the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
These 5 remarkable NJ Christmas towns are a must-visit this year
Doesn’t it feel like it went from summer straight to the holidays?. The time is going extra fast right now heading towards the end of the year so there is no better way to prepare for that than to start planning your holiday fun. The holiday season in New...
Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location
There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
We got your 7 fishes right here in 3 Central NJ locations
When I was growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, Christmas dinner for me always started on Christmas Eve. That's when we would celebrate the "feast of the seven fishes" as Vinnie LaFranca of Tuscany Italian Market explains;. "The feast began in the southern part of Italy," says...
The Best Christmas Gifts 94.3 The Point Personalities Got As Kids
We all have that one Christmas gift we got as a kid that rocked our world. You know, our personal equivalent of the Red Ryder BB Gun for Ralphie. If I asked you what your most memorable gift of all time was, it would take you right back to that moment, wouldn't it? I remember mine like it was yesterday.
