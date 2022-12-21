ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dec. 26 Evening forecast

It will be a pretty mild end to 2022 after last week's freezing temperatures. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a look at the warming trend, the chance for rain and what things will look like on New Year's Eve celebrations.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Christmas tree recycling locations in North Texas

Christmas is over, and many North Texans are looking to get rid of their trees. There are several cities across the Metroplex with programs for people who are looking to get rid of their live trees. Dallas. In Dallas you can drop off your tree at the Bachman Transfer Station...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
CBS News

First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Arctic blast timeline

Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to North Texas later this week with freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chill. Thursday morning will be cool, but nothing compared to what we expect to see later in the week. You will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, but don't let that...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

The 10 most-read stories of 2022 on Fox4News.com

Millions of people read stories on Fox4News.com in 2022. Our most-read stories of the year included everything from crime to politics to people going the extra mile to help others. Here are the ten most-read stories on our site for the year. 1. Athena Strand. Athena Strand found dead after...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show

A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
PLANO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
DALLAS, TX

