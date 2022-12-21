Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 26 Evening forecast
It will be a pretty mild end to 2022 after last week's freezing temperatures. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a look at the warming trend, the chance for rain and what things will look like on New Year's Eve celebrations.
fox4news.com
Plumbers dealing with burst pipes across North Texas following winter freeze
FORT WORTH, Texas - Following the arctic blast that dropped temperatures below freezing for days last week many North Texans are dealing with burst pipes and keeping plumbers across the area busy. "We are booked for the next five days, and we just got everybody in line," said Chris Fontenot...
fox4news.com
Burst pipes from arctic blast causing Christmas issues for people across North Texas
DALLAS - Thawing out from the arctic blast has a way of revealing just how cold it got. First responders were busy Saturday helping cut off water at homes and businesses where pipes have burst. It had some people out of their homes for the holidays. Saturday was a slight...
fox4news.com
Christmas tree recycling locations in North Texas
Christmas is over, and many North Texans are looking to get rid of their trees. There are several cities across the Metroplex with programs for people who are looking to get rid of their live trees. Dallas. In Dallas you can drop off your tree at the Bachman Transfer Station...
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
CBS News
First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
fox4news.com
Christmas lights at the Fort Worth Arboretum
Lightscape at the Fort Worth Arboretum shined brightly for the holidays. Story originally aired as a part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas special.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Arctic blast timeline
Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to North Texas later this week with freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chill. Thursday morning will be cool, but nothing compared to what we expect to see later in the week. You will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, but don't let that...
What to expect from dangerous wind chills & timing of cold front on Thursday in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be cold outside, there’s no doubt about that as the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports dangerous wind chills alongside a cold front will be present on Thursday and Friday in North Texas. The weather center says it will...
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Fort Worth Investigators are still combing through the rubble left by a fire on Christmas Eve morning. Firefighters were called to a northside home on North Houston Street, a few blocks from Meacham Airport.
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations leave Christmas travelers stranded at Love Field
DALLAS - There are a lot of frustrated travelers at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday. Many people just trying to get home from a holiday trip are struggling to get flights back home after severe weather led to many canceled flights and flight crews out of position.
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
fox4news.com
The 10 most-read stories of 2022 on Fox4News.com
Millions of people read stories on Fox4News.com in 2022. Our most-read stories of the year included everything from crime to politics to people going the extra mile to help others. Here are the ten most-read stories on our site for the year. 1. Athena Strand. Athena Strand found dead after...
fox4news.com
Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show
A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines apologizes to customers as cancelations leave thousands stranded
More than 295 Southwest flights were canceled out of Dallas Love Field on Tuesday and more than 2855 were canceled nationwide on Monday. The Dallas-based airline blames disruptions from winter weather for putting flight crews out of place.
fox4news.com
Group brings meals to hundreds of North Texas first responders working on Christmas
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A group is on a mission to bring some holiday spirit to those who sacrificed being with their family on Christmas, bringing food to police departments, fire stations and other first responders. Feed A Hero covers 9 counties, from Fort Worth to Rockwall, and from the state...
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
fox4news.com
Carrollton homeowner's extravagant Christmas display has warmed hearts for years
Gordy Johnson has been lighting up Christmas for 30 years, but this is the final year to check out his display at the corner of High Sierra and Timberline Drive in Carrollton. This story was originally part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
