Chelsea, MI

WILX-TV

Jonesville Police Department seeking a woman for alleged theft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As shared by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a theft complaint. News 10 has reached out to the Jonesville Police Department for further information. If you recognize the woman,...
JONESVILLE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Sylvan Twp: ZBA Public Hearing 1-18-23

TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF SYLVAN, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Sylvan Township Zoning Board of Appeals will conduct a public hearing and meeting on January 18, 2023 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Sylvan Township Hall, 18027 Old U.S. 12, within the Township, to consider the following:
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

David Neil Knope

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. David Neil Knope, age 71, of Dexter, Michigan passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 17, 2022. David was born to Floyd and Janet Knope in Ann Arbor, Michigan on July 17, 1951.
DEXTER, MI

