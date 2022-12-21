Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Vliet fire; firefighter fell from ladder, injured ankle
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Dec. 26 responded to the scene of a fire near 37th and Vliet in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:25 a.m. A residence caught on fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined, however, it does not appear to be suspicious. The fire extended from...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon firefighter in ICU, woman killed, struck after West Allis crash
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Mequon Firefighter Josh Lipp was seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help at the scene of a crash in West Allis Friday morning, Dec. 23. A woman who was also struck died as a result of her injuries. The striking driver was arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
WISN
Milwaukee deputy's squad car hit by a vehicle leaving a tavern
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's squad car was hit by a vehicle leaving a tavern at the intersection of Fon du Lac and W. Baldwin Street. According to the sheriff's office, on Monday after 2 a.m., a deputy was following a fast-moving car traveling south on W. Fon du Lac when he got hit by a car.
Man in critical condition after crash near 35th and Nash
A man is in critical condition following a crash near 35th and Nash early Sunday morning. A driver lost control of his car and collided with another vehicle in oncoming traffic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Nash crash; 2 injured, driver fled
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 25 near 35th and Nash. It happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle (Unit #1) when it crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) on oncoming traffic.
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad involved in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin
A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) squad car was involved in a crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin early Monday morning.
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
CBS 58
UPDATE: All Lanes Now Open - Freeway closed - 175 SB and I-94 WB - near stadium due to suspected shooting incident
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At 1:55 p.m. the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated that all lanes were once again open. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting that the Mitchell on ramp at 175 southbound and I-94 westbound are closed up to Hawley Rd. due to a possible shooting incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee OWI arrest on I-94; Grafton man's 4th offense
MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Grafton man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on I-94 in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Todd Roeder. The Waukesha County Communications Center received a complaint at 8:30 p.m. for a Chevrolet Silverado...
Good samaritan seriously hurt in crash near I-894 at National Avenue identified
A good samaritan who was seriously injured after being struck while helping a crash victim on the side of I-894 near National Avenue on Friday has been identified as Mequon Firefighter Josh Lipp.
Woman who died in crash on I-894 near National Ave. identified
The woman who died in Friday's crash on I-894 near National Avenue was identified by family as Xuan Nguyen Rollmann. Family says she went by "Mimi."
Waukesha water main break: 1 million gallons of water spilled from broken pipe
The Waukesha Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of S. West Ave. between Hoover and Progress due to a water main break.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek Kwik Trip burglary near 27th and College
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Kwik Trip near 27th and College on Saturday, Dec. 24. Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday. Police are trying to identify the individuals pictured. If you can assist in...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm
Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas at Milwaukee's Fire Station 30
MILWAUKEE — While many have the holidays off, first responders still have a job to do. Crews at Milwaukee Fire Station 30 said you could feel the Christmas spirit in the air on Sunday. Firefighter Dan Strozinsky celebrated Christmas with his wife and kids yesterday before coming in for...
Man found dead near 48th and Cleveland, one person arrested
One person was found dead near 48th and Cleveland Friday night, according to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Café Corazón expands operations to Brown Deer
Café Corazón first opened in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood back in 2009 and has recently expanded operations to Brown Deer – And guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is with the owner that’s kept the tradition of this locally-owned franchise going by offering tasty dishes in a fun atmosphere.
