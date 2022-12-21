ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Vliet fire; firefighter fell from ladder, injured ankle

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Dec. 26 responded to the scene of a fire near 37th and Vliet in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:25 a.m. A residence caught on fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined, however, it does not appear to be suspicious. The fire extended from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Nash crash; 2 injured, driver fled

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 25 near 35th and Nash. It happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle (Unit #1) when it crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) on oncoming traffic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee OWI arrest on I-94; Grafton man's 4th offense

MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Grafton man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on I-94 in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Todd Roeder. The Waukesha County Communications Center received a complaint at 8:30 p.m. for a Chevrolet Silverado...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek Kwik Trip burglary near 27th and College

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Kwik Trip near 27th and College on Saturday, Dec. 24. Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday. Police are trying to identify the individuals pictured. If you can assist in...
OAK CREEK, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm

Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
KENOSHA, WI
wwisradio.com

Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Christmas at Milwaukee's Fire Station 30

MILWAUKEE — While many have the holidays off, first responders still have a job to do. Crews at Milwaukee Fire Station 30 said you could feel the Christmas spirit in the air on Sunday. Firefighter Dan Strozinsky celebrated Christmas with his wife and kids yesterday before coming in for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Café Corazón expands operations to Brown Deer

Café Corazón first opened in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood back in 2009 and has recently expanded operations to Brown Deer – And guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is with the owner that’s kept the tradition of this locally-owned franchise going by offering tasty dishes in a fun atmosphere.
MILWAUKEE, WI

