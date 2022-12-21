ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Park, IL

Villa Park police caught on video arresting the Grinch

 5 days ago

Police in Villa Park just saved Christmas!

They managed to track down and arrest the Grinch.

A five-minute video posted on the Villa Park Police Department's Facebook page shows police chasing the Grinch down and booking him into jail.

"Villa Park Police Officers located the culprit in the present theft ring. In the interest of transparency we are releasing the video footage from the incident," police said in the post.

The Grinch is charged with stealing several presents.

But, he was released and charges were dropped after he returned all the gifts, and his shrunken heart grew three sizes larger.

Mark Jakes
5d ago

but did he get any tickets? the revenue generating is what's important come on now everyone knows that. no tickets you get suspended for not doing your job. the real Grinch is the government and municipalities. money hungry and they send their minions out to generate revenue.

