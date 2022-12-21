Vivian, SD — Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens of semi-truck drivers and staff to shelter at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop for several days until their trucks could be uncovered. Tim Pletten, the general manager at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, told FOX Weather conditions started rapidly deteriorating on Dec. 12. Extremely strong wind gusts created drifting snow shutting down major highways on Dec. 14, including...

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO