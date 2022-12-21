Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect sunshine and above zero temps
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Monday, with just a few clouds drifting through from time to time. High temperatures will stay in the single digits across the region. It will be a little breezy in the southeast, with a few wind gusts around 30 mph, especially early in the day.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sub-zero temperatures lead to uptick of car issues for South Dakotans
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a week of below-zero temperatures, local car mechanics and auto part stores have been busy. NAPA Auto Parts in Aberdeen says they’ve only got a few bottles left of some important wintertime products, even after ordering extra stock. Sales Associate Michael Heard said the products NAPA is seeing fly off their shelves are gasoline antifreeze, water remover and starting fluid.
dakotanewsnow.com
Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas Day to feature snow showers, warmer temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While we’ll have one more bitterly cold night tonight, the main story for our Christmas Day will be the snow chances. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for most of the region. The advisories in central and northern South Dakota will begin this morning and won’t begin until this afternoon southeast; all advisories in place will go through the overnight hours.
dakotanewsnow.com
Upload your holiday snapshots here
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With weather conditions impacting travel, holiday celebrations may have looked different than expected this year. If you want to share snapshots of your holidays, upload them below.
dakotanewsnow.com
Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Christmas is here and many of us have unwrapped our presents. However, if you’re looking for another gift, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has something you can give any time of the year, access to the outdoors. And with two all-terrain wheelchairs, that...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota shares mobile food distribution schedule
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota shared their mobile food distribution times and locations for the week of Dec. 25-31. There will be no distributions on Monday. Locations and times for distributions are listed below:. Monday:. No distributions. Tuesday:. Aberdeen - Freedom Church, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls dancers performing at bowl game in Tampa
Real estate investor Ari Rastegar discusses the possibility of a housing market crash in 2023. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
dakotanewsnow.com
I-90 reopened from Sioux Falls to Mitchell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says I-90 is open from Mitchell to Sioux Falls. The interstate was reopened at 7:30 Saturday morning in both directions. I-90 remains closed eastbound from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota state line. The DOT says it will...
dakotanewsnow.com
2022 a Hair Raising Experience in South Dakota!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Normally on Christmas Day, with New Year’s Day right around the corner, we like to give you the gift of laughter with bloopers or a funny soundbite. But this year we must report on a most important and, depending on your point...
dakotanewsnow.com
Monday Munchies: One Smart Cookie
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mom is doing it all, running a bakery and working a full-time job. Logan Gran owns One Smart Cookie, a custom cookie decorating shop in Sioux Falls. She does more than just bake these delicious treats though. She is also...
dakotanewsnow.com
How to deal with mental health struggles this holiday season
Dancers with the West Sioux Falls Just For Kix program are heading to Tampa to perform in the pregame and halftime shows at the Reliaquest Bowl. Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins. Updated: 4 hours ago. Realtor provides insight into next year’s housing market. Updated: 8 hours ago.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
Buried in snow, semi-truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Vivian, SD — Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens of semi-truck drivers and staff to shelter at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop for several days until their trucks could be uncovered. Tim Pletten, the general manager at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, told FOX Weather conditions started rapidly deteriorating on Dec. 12. Extremely strong wind gusts created drifting snow shutting down major highways on Dec. 14, including...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU's Paige Meyer returns
The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need.
kvrr.com
A Number of Roads Are Closed Across N.D. Due To Blowing Snow
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A blizzard warning is going into effect for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday and until Friday at 6 p.m. A number of roads are closed from Jamestown and west including I-94 to the Montana border. There are reports of zero...
kscj.com
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
dakotanewsnow.com
One person found dead in Sioux Falls structure fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was found dead in central Sioux Falls when a structure fire was reported early Saturday morning. Fire Rescue responded to the fire at about 2:45 am in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue and found a storage shed in a backyard on fire. Crews discovered one person died while extinguishing the fire. The person’s identity has not been revealed yet as investigators examine the scene.
Comments / 0