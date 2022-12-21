ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belarus sentences in absentia former Olympian Herasimenia to 12 years in prison – BelTA

(Reuters) – A Minsk court sentenced in absentia former Olympic swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia and political activist Alexander Opeykin to 12 years in prison for calling for sanctions and actions aimed at harming the national security of Belarus. “They were found guilty of public calls to commit actions aimed at...
White House assails Texas Governor Abbott over Christmas Eve migrant drop

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Monday accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the southwest border in Texas were dropped near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington, D.C., on a cold Christmas Eve. The Republican Abbott, a vocal critic of Biden...
Taiwan reports China’s largest incursion yet to air defense zone

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island’s government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date. Of the aircraft, 43 also crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line,...
