One killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to an area near N.W. 115th and Rockwell Ave. to a car accident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized a man had been shot.

Investigators say the man died from his injuries.

So far, there is no word on any arrests in the case.

