One killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to an area near N.W. 115th and Rockwell Ave. to a car accident.
When officers arrived at the scene, they realized a man had been shot.
Investigators say the man died from his injuries.
