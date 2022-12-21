ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

One killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RH4o_0jq0K5bb00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to an area near N.W. 115th and Rockwell Ave. to a car accident.

Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized a man had been shot.

Investigators say the man died from his injuries.

So far, there is no word on any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City

Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting

BUFFALO, Okla. — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities said. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who...
BUFFALO, OK
blackchronicle.com

One person dead and another hurt in car accident in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethany Police Department says they were called to NW 21st & N. Rockwell to an auto-pedestrian accident. Bethany police say the incident happened a little before 8:30 pm. Two people were hit by a vehicle with one male being transported to OU Medical in unknown condition. The second person a female, was pronounced dead. No further information has been released at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

1 dead in OKC mobile house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave, two people were in the home and was one able to safely exit the home and call 911. The Oklahoma City Fire […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Tracking another cold front south across Oklahoma Monday!

Good Morning! A cold front will sweep south across the state today bringing gusty north winds and falling afternoon temps! For OKC highs near 40 around Noon with strong north winds and falling temps into 30s this afternoon. No precipitation with this front!
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma lawmaker from Edmond charged with felony

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has been charged with a felony crime of being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following his October arrest outside an Edmond, Oklahoma, bar. Rep. Ryan Martinez, 37, was charged Thursday in Oklahoma County with actual...
EDMOND, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy