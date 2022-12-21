ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Travelers are leaving early to beat the winter storm

By Glenn Marshall
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktUSy_0jq0K3q900

CHICAGO — With a winter storm bearing down on the Chicagoland area, many travelers are doing what they can to move up their plans.

With a few airlines waiving flight change fees, people are trying to get out of O’Hare and Midway Airports on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of the snow, wind, and frigid temperatures on Thursday.

“I got on the phone for a little bit, but I think luckily for us, kinda jumped on it quickly,” said Evan Thomas before boarding a United flight to Dallas at O’Hare. “The United rep was pretty good and quick about it. Like I said, lucky because the flight we were able to get for this morning, it was like the last two seats on it.”

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, close to three million people will be traveling out of the city’s airports during the holiday season.

‘He loved Christmas’: Northwest Indiana family spending holiday season without slain 7-year-old

The predicted winter weather is expected to cause delays and even cancellations of flights on Thursday and Friday, so a few have made it a priority to try and beat the storm on Wednesday.

Glenn Marshall has more on how travelers are dealing with the change of plans in his reports from O’Hare Airport on WGN Morning News and WGN Midday News.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Chill extends south to the Gulf — light snow to dust the city

CHICAGO EKES OUT ITS FIRST “WHITE CHRISTMAS” SINCE 2017 White Christmas—at least 1” of snow on the ground on December 25 White Christmas head-scratcher “CLIPPER” SYSTEM TO BRING SNOW CHRISTMAS NIGHT INTO MONDAY Heaviest south and west of Chicago An inch or less in the Chicago area, but cold pavements could make for slippery travel […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago weather: Dangerous cold hits area after winter snow storm

CHICAGO — A winter snowstorm has hit Chicagoland, causing measurable snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures. Frigid conditions are expected to continue through the holiday weekend. On Friday, temperatures will reach a high of zero degrees with feels-like temperatures as low as -40 in some areas. At best, wind chills of -30 late Friday afternoon. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Snow, wind and cold arrive in time to chill the holiday weekend

Snow, wind and cold arrive in time to chill the holiday weekend—days prior to and after arrival of 2023 to bring much warmer temperatures AREA SNOWFALL TOTALS WIND CHILL SLOWLY BECOMES MORE TOLERABLE AS CHRISTMAS APPROACHES Forecast wind chill values at O’Hare Airport —6 AM Friday to midnight Saturday night WEATHER HAZARDS MAP SNOW, COLD […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shipping companies said winter storm impacting deliveries before the holidays

CHICAGO — The harsh winter weather conditions have affected several of the major shipping companies as Christmas and the holidays approach. FedEx issued a statement saying they’re experiencing substantial disruptions in their Memphis and Indianapolis hubs due to severe weather that created potentially hazardous operating conditions. UPS also said the weather impacted its air and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago not alone with an unwelcome pre-holiday Arctic punch

The much anticipated arrival of an Arctic air mass arrived in the Chicago area late morning and early afternoon Thursday. In four hours, the temperature dropped from 33 degrees to 13 degrees at O’Hare Airport. Midway Airport experienced similar plummeting temperatures. Wind speed increased after the front passed producing wind chill values to near -20 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘We felt like our faces were burning’: Last minute shoppers brave the artic cold day before Christmas

CHICAGO — Shoppers aren’t letting winter’s latest artic blast keep them from buying last minute Christmas gifts in downtown Chicago. While Christmas Eve temperatures aren’t anything to write home about, the slight boost in degrees from the sub-zero temperatures on Friday have made shopping bearable, some shoppers said Saturday. “It’s funny how it’s ten degrees […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Dreezy Claus stops by WGN Weekend Morning News

CHICAGO — Christmas Eve is a busy time for Santa but Dreezy Claus still made time to stop by WGN Weekend Morning News. Dreezy Claus is taking requests for a Santa visit and pictures online. He said he is a big fan of the Chicago area AND WGN Weekend Morning News!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy