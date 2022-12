Richard “Dick” D. Rice, 84, of Chapman, passed away on December 20, 2022 at CHI Health-St. Francis. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Chapman Baptist Church. Pastor Beth Gregory will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 27 from 5-7 p.m., also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

CHAPMAN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO