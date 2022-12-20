Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Christmas on the ranch warrants new traditions
Like I told you last time, I’m on a direct slip and slide to the holidays and I can’t believe I’m already writing to you again. I let up on the deviled eggs a bit for reasons you can imagine, but as far as Christmas and all the things that come with it, I’m not prepared in the slightest.
klkntv.com
Church pays off student lunch debt after Seward cafeteria controversy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Less than one week after a Seward student’s meal was thrown in the trash, a local church got involved in a big way. Mercy City Church, which has locations in Lincoln and Seward, donated money to pay off every negative lunch balance in the Seward school district.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved
The Grand Island City Council approved the large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall Tuesday night, after examining the risks the project poses to the city. The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
KSNB Local4
Smoke alarms alert family to house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The cause of an early morning house fire is still under investigation but it’s believed to be electrical in nature, according to Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Ed Carlin. The Grand Island Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 4000...
KSNB Local4
Crossroads Mission Avenue opens its doors to all during bitter cold
The weather outside is frightful, but there are ways to protect for people to protect their homes as the bottom drops out of the thermometer. Volunteers from Hearts and Hands Against Hunger of Hastings and a strong contingent from silver lake high school came together to pack meals on Monday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region
KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
KSNB Local4
The coldest wind chills in over 30 years
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The next 72 hours will feature a rare weather event as frigid air from the Arctic Circle leaks south into the United States. How rare is this cold weather we are going to experience? Well, Thursday and Friday’s wind chills are forecast to be the coldest we have seen since the 1989-1990 winter season. I was a junior in high school. That’s over 30 years ago. So, you can imagine the magnitude of this weather event. In fact, only about 5% of winter seasons since 1948 have experienced wind chills of -43 t0 -45 degrees Fahrenheit. The average winter season usually has wind chills of -35f or colder for 12 to 13 hours. The current forecast for Grand Island is for 29 hours. That’s more than double of what we would see in a single season. So, if you must head outside for a long period of time, wear 2-3 layers and be sure to cover every inch of your body as frostbite can occur is as little as 10 minutes with wind chills below -35 degrees.
Aurora News Register
Richard "Dick" Rice
Richard “Dick” D. Rice, 84, of Chapman, passed away on December 20, 2022 at CHI Health-St. Francis. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Chapman Baptist Church. Pastor Beth Gregory will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 27 from 5-7 p.m., also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
KSNB Local4
Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel on South Locust Street. GIPD was called out to Travelodge around 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported robbery. An employee reported to police that two men entered the lobby, one showing a firearm, causing...
klkntv.com
Killer cold freezes diesel, delaying mail delivery a full day in one Nebraska county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management said mail would not be delivered on Thursday due to the dangerous weather. Officials said diesel in the semi-trucks that bring the area’s mail has frozen, leaving them stuck on an interstate. Normal delivery is expected to resume countywide on...
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
Kearney Hub
FRIGID: Kearney area residents endure snow, extreme cold
KEARNEY – The scene in Kearney this morning was like most days after a winter storm. Plows were busy clearing streets and parking lots in the business districts while convenience stores sold coffee, pastries and other goods as people began their day. What was different today? Readings on the...
KSNB Local4
10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Howard County Attorney has charged 10 men with cockfighting. The Howard County Sheriff arrested them Dec. 17 at a rural location about 15 miles north of Grand Island. Cockfighting, is a felony which includes promoting, working at or witnessing a cock fight. State statute...
klin.com
Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day
Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
KSNB Local4
Big day for Fonner Park as temporary gaming application approved
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously approved a casino operator license as well as hours of operations for Grand Island Casino Resort and Fonner Park. “This afternoon was very significant for the history of Fonner Park,” Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said. Doors...
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
KSNB Local4
GIPS board member-elect cleared by County Attorney, Election Commissioner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) (Press release)-- The Hall County Election Commission, in cooperation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Attorney’s Office, has completed a residency review of Katherine Mauldin, a candidate-elect for Grand Island Public School Board in Ward C. “After a careful and...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
Kearney police officers assaulted during medical call
KEARNEY, Neb.-Police in Kearney say a man assaulted several officers who were assisting emergency medical personnel. Police said at around 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Casey's, 112 Talmadge St., to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a medical call involving an adult male having a possible medical episode inside the store.
klkntv.com
10 arrested after animals were forced to fight each other for Nebraska gamblers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 10 people were arrested after getting a call about illegal gambling activity involving roosters. We’re told a deputy along with a Nebraska Game and Parks Officer went to a rural property on December 17. They got a...
