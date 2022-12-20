Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region
KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
Aurora News Register
Richard "Dick" Rice
Richard “Dick” D. Rice, 84, of Chapman, passed away on December 20, 2022 at CHI Health-St. Francis. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Chapman Baptist Church. Pastor Beth Gregory will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 27 from 5-7 p.m., also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
KSNB Local4
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
WOWT
Weather caused fatal crash on I-80 near York
Frigid weather isn't stopping deliveries in the metro. Nebraska State Patrol faces blizzard conditions, warns of frostbite. Nebraska state troopers faced some harsh conditions Wednesday night while helping drivers. Ricketts appoints new senator for LD21. Updated: 13 hours ago. Nebraska businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed the next state senator...
klkntv.com
Killer cold freezes diesel, delaying mail delivery a full day in one Nebraska county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management said mail would not be delivered on Thursday due to the dangerous weather. Officials said diesel in the semi-trucks that bring the area’s mail has frozen, leaving them stuck on an interstate. Normal delivery is expected to resume countywide on...
klkntv.com
Church pays off student lunch debt after Seward cafeteria controversy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Less than one week after a Seward student’s meal was thrown in the trash, a local church got involved in a big way. Mercy City Church, which has locations in Lincoln and Seward, donated money to pay off every negative lunch balance in the Seward school district.
klkntv.com
10 arrested after animals were forced to fight each other for Nebraska gamblers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 10 people were arrested after getting a call about illegal gambling activity involving roosters. We’re told a deputy along with a Nebraska Game and Parks Officer went to a rural property on December 17. They got a...
KSNB Local4
GIPS board member-elect cleared by County Attorney, Election Commissioner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) (Press release)-- The Hall County Election Commission, in cooperation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Attorney’s Office, has completed a residency review of Katherine Mauldin, a candidate-elect for Grand Island Public School Board in Ward C. “After a careful and...
Kearney police officers assaulted during medical call
KEARNEY, Neb.-Police in Kearney say a man assaulted several officers who were assisting emergency medical personnel. Police said at around 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Casey's, 112 Talmadge St., to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a medical call involving an adult male having a possible medical episode inside the store.
