Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
4 Dead In Pileup Involving At Least 46 Vehicles
Four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to an Ohio highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash took place in Erie County in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike on Friday (December 23), according to the department.
State Gets Smaller In Latest Census Figures
The State of Rhode Island, the smallest in the country, is getting even smaller. According to the latest data, the state lost 3250 residents in the last year. Almost 1 million 94 thousand people live in the state. By comparison, Massachusetts lost 77 hundred people while Connecticut gained a little...
Truck Inspection Backups At The Border
Enhanced truck inspections are causing miles-long lines at the Texas-New Mexico border. Officials with the New Mexico-based Border Industrial Association say the inspections by the Texas Department of Public Safety are disrupting the supply chain. Gov. Greg Abbott stated in Austin last week that the inspections aren't an extension of his order last April that required inspection of commercial trucks crossing the border with Mexico in an effort to crack down on illegal immigration. Abbott defended the DPS inspections, which started earlier this month.
Omnibus Spending Bill Means Big Money For State
Rhode Island US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says the just passed one point seven trillion-dollar spending measure will mean some big bucks for the state. Among other things, the measure is designed to help families deal with inflation as well as local communities to address security and climate issues. Specifically, the...
FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
FBI calls Shaw AFB trespassing, shooting ‘isolated incident’
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI Columbia field office is investigating after officials say an Airman shot a person who was attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base Friday afternoon. The person, described as a “gate runner,” was shot and injured by an Airman assigned to...
Home Sales Decline- Prices Rise In Latest Report
The latest Massachusetts Home Sales report shows every county in the state posted sales losses during November. According to The Warren Report -Hampden County was down 15 percent for the month. Year to date sales are down about 10 percent. Median prices are up though about nine percent with a...
Two critically hurt after Christmas morning crash in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies say two people were critically hurt in a crash in Robinson Township on Christmas morning. It happened on 120th Avenue around 11:40 a.m. Sheriff's deputies say a northbound SUV was struck by a southbound vehicle after it spun out. A 61-year-old and...
WATCH: Florida Governor DeSantis Sends Christmas Greetings
TALLAHASSEE -- Governor Ron DeSantis wishes Floridians a Merry Christmas. In his annual Christmas message, the governor reads from the Gospel of Luke, calling Christmas "a time of hope and joy" and hoping that all Floridians get to spend the holiday with friends and family. The governor says he and...
