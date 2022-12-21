ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Airlines cancel 5,700 U.S. flights amid fierce winter storms

Airline cancellations topped 5,700 U.S. flights on Friday as massive winter storms snarled airport operations around the United States and frustrated tens of thousands of holiday travelers. That followed nearly 2,700 canceled flights on Thursday. Just over 1,000 flights have already been canceled for Saturday, according to flight tracking website...
