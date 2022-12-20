Read full article on original website
RICE (WJON News) - The city of Rice is looking for a grant to help cover the cost of building a pedestrian crossing over the railroad tracks. City Clerk Julie Fandel says the council has been considering creating a safer crossing over the BNSF railroad tracks along County Road 2 for years.
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After years of sitting vacant, the former Davanni's building in Waite Park has a new owner. Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says they've received a permit application for Yamoto Sushi House. A sign on the building also confirms the Sushi restaurant is coming...
SARTELL (WJON News) - Students in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district got an early start to winter break. The district decided to cancel classes Thursday due to the extreme cold. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says in the last week they have already had to use their two snow days. He says...
We all have that neighbor, or know of a family who decorates their house with lots and lots and LOTS of Christmas decorations and lights. And many of us refer to that house as the "Griswolds". And most everyone will get that reference as the family from the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities arrested a man in Eden Valley who allegedly had illegal drugs on him. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop just after midnight Thursday. A 42-year-old Minneapolis man...
The Foley Fire Department is sponsoring a Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday night. The parade route starting after 6pm will be to the south of the fire hall. The parade route starting at 7pm will be north of the fire hall. Santa will be handing out candy canes. Learn more...
Recently Minnesota law enforcement took numerous guns, drugs, and body armor off the streets during an investigation in North Minneapolis. The most surprising element to the seizure was the sheer amount of drugs that were removed from the home. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office:. This week, as part...
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A large fire destroyed a barn in Eden Lake Township early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. at 23712 150th Street in Eden Lake Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Dennis Fink, of Paynesville, was awaken by his dog barking outside...
WAITE (WJON News) -- Volunteers are getting ready for the annual Christmas Dinner. The 37th annual event will take place on Christmas Day again this year. There is no dine-in option again this year, but they are offering curbside pickup and no contact delivery. Dinner Coordinator Joe Cordie has been...
SARTELL (WJON New) - Santa won't be rolling down the streets of Sartell Thursday night. The Sartell Fire Department says after consulting with Santa and Buddy the Elf, they've made the tough decision to cancel the 2022 Sartell Santa Tour. The fire department says with the next couple of days...
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. -- Stearns County Board of Adjustment meeting has been postponed Thursday. Rescheduled for January 12th at 6:00 p.m. -- Benton County Historical Society and Museum closed Thursday and Friday. -- St. Cloud Social Security office is...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Christmas is meant as a time to spend with family and this week our central Minnesota entertainment guide will feature several family activities everyone will enjoy. Read more in The Weekender!. 1. Cross County Skiing. Waite Park. Bundle up and hit the ski trails as...
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. -- The Sartell Community Center is closed. They plan to open tentatively at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow. -- The Sartell Santa Tour is canceled. The Sartell Fire Department reminds everyone to restrict travel to essential travel only....
Winter is off to a brutal start in Minnesota, so much so that some schools have already used their allotted snow days. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Schools shared this post on Facebook:. Notice for 3rd-6th grade parents: E-learning information. We have used our allocated snow days for this year. If we...
SARTELL (WJON News) - The new Chipotle restaurant in Sartell is ready to serve you. The franchise plans to open their new location Wednesday, inside the River Crossing development along Highway 15 and country road 1 in Sartell. The new Sartell location will also feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup...
SARTELL (WJON News) - Several programs with the Sartell-St. Stephen School District are getting some additional funding. The Sartell-St. Stephen Education Foundation recently awarded the district over $22,000 in grants to support leading-edge ideas and programs in Preschool through 12th grade. Programs receiving grants include:. Early Childhood SMART Course Initiative...
