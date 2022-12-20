Read full article on original website
Related
Why It Can Still Snow in Central MN When It’s Very Cool
Central Minnesota has experienced and continues to experience dangerously cool temperatures this week. Meteorologist Megan Mulford from the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, South Dakota joined me on WJON. Mulford explains the colder the temperature is means there is less moisture in the atmosphere but that doesn't mean it cannot snow. She doesn't consider snow with sub zero temperatures unusual but that we've been a bit spoiled in recent years because we haven't seen large amounts of snow the last few winters.
Want a Winter Adventure? Stay in an AirBnB Castle in Minnesota
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness, if that's your thing, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The...
WATCH VIDEO – TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION PILE-UP ON I-94 IN MINNESOTA
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was...
One of the Snowiest Decembers on Record in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) --It's official, this is one of the snowiest Decembers on record in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we had five inches of snow Wednesday. That gives us 21.7 inches of snow so far this month, which makes this the 6th snowiest December on record in St. Cloud. (We had 11.2 inches of snow last December)
Minnesota DNR Updates Wolf Management Plan
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that will guide the state's approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The DNR says the plan includes a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting...
Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch in Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are still preparing for a major winter storm to hit Minnesota right before the Christmas holiday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch which will be in effect from Wednesday morning through late Friday night. We could see between five and 10...
Minnesota’s Como Zoo Lost One of It’s Most Beloved Residents
I remember being a kid and heading over to the Como Zoo quite often. Or so it seemed. We lived in St. Paul before we made the move to more rural Central Minnesota and the zoo wasn't too far away. Plus, there were some fun rides, animals, and snacks that made for a fun activity on a summer day.
And The Winner Is…Light Up Central Minnesota Winning Home
There were nearly 40 submissions made during our Light Up Central Minnesota holiday lights contest. The entries ranged from artfully decorated Christmas trees to fully lit homes with armies of accessories. But in the end, the name that was pulled from our Santa hat here was Bethany Reimer!. Here is...
Keep Warm and Safe Minnesota! Under a Winter Storm Warning
Welcome to December 21, the first day of winter and to celebrate, mother nature has decided we need a winter storm warning and extremely cold temps. In all seriousness, be safe and try to stay warm and if you don't have to be out there, stay put! National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday stating;
Blizzard Warning In Effect in Central Minnesota Thursday Through Saturday
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a blizzard warning, in effect Thursday, December 22nd at 6 pm through Saturday, December 24th at 6 am. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this. evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and...
The Weekender: Family Friendly Christmas Activities
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Christmas is meant as a time to spend with family and this week our central Minnesota entertainment guide will feature several family activities everyone will enjoy. Read more in The Weekender!. 1. Cross County Skiing. Waite Park. Bundle up and hit the ski trails as...
Be Aware of Social Media Hoax! No Revoke Yet for Popular Minnesota Festival.
Now a days, you really can't believe everything you see on social media. You need to question almost anything and everything. Which is a little sad, but it's smart. How many times have you seen false posts about a celebrity death, only to find out, it was a hoax. Probably too many times to count by now.
Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
MnDOT Reminds Drivers to Stay Out of Snow Plow Blind Spots
The snow plows have had a busy start to the winter season, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be aware of, and stay out of snow plow blind spots. **Be patient. Stay back. Stay safe! **Remember, our snowplow drivers are working to improve road conditions for...
Update: Blizzard, Wind Chill Warnings Thursday-Saturday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong winter storm will start off with snow Wednesday morning, followed by a brief lull before transitioning to gusty winds Thursday. This will create blowing snow, reduced visibility, & life-threatening wind chills if you get stranded. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight...
Jett Appointed Education Commissioner
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Wille Jett II has been appointed the Minnesota Commissioner of Education. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the former St. Cloud Area School District Superintendent will succeed Heather Mueller. Governor Walz is excited about the depth of experience Jett brings to the position. Having worked...
Expert Offers Tips to Avoid Frostbite This Winter
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A winter storm is set to bring dangerously cold windchills to the region Thursday and Friday. Health experts are reminding everyone to dress properly if they're going outside over the next few days because windchills as low as 30 to 45 degrees below zero can cause frostbite to develop in just 10 minutes.
Where are all the available workers?
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - With Minnesota unemployment at historically low levels, many businesses are asking where are the remaining workers?. The Quarterly Business Report from the St. Cloud State School of Public Affairs may have a few answers. Dean King Banaian says the unemployed worker may be much older...
Get Your Gifts Wrapped For The Holidays & Help Minnesota Wildlife
Christmas is quickly approaching, and as you gather gifts and stick them in every nook and cranny of your house, hiding all the bags and boxes; don't forget that between grocery shopping for your holiday meal, all the cooking and cleaning and baking of holiday treats, you still have to find time to wrap and label all of those gifts for your family, friends and loved ones; Or do you?
Meet Peanut! This Little Girl Needs A Home and Family
Meet Peanut! Peanut came to TCHS due to not getting along with the female dog in the previous home. However, she did get along with the male dog in the home. A meet and greet is recommended before she go to a home with other dogs. Has lived with cats in the past and did well with them.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0