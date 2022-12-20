ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Why It Can Still Snow in Central MN When It’s Very Cool

Central Minnesota has experienced and continues to experience dangerously cool temperatures this week. Meteorologist Megan Mulford from the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, South Dakota joined me on WJON. Mulford explains the colder the temperature is means there is less moisture in the atmosphere but that doesn't mean it cannot snow. She doesn't consider snow with sub zero temperatures unusual but that we've been a bit spoiled in recent years because we haven't seen large amounts of snow the last few winters.
One of the Snowiest Decembers on Record in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) --It's official, this is one of the snowiest Decembers on record in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we had five inches of snow Wednesday. That gives us 21.7 inches of snow so far this month, which makes this the 6th snowiest December on record in St. Cloud. (We had 11.2 inches of snow last December)
Minnesota DNR Updates Wolf Management Plan

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that will guide the state's approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The DNR says the plan includes a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting...
Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?

Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
Jett Appointed Education Commissioner

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Wille Jett II has been appointed the Minnesota Commissioner of Education. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the former St. Cloud Area School District Superintendent will succeed Heather Mueller. Governor Walz is excited about the depth of experience Jett brings to the position. Having worked...
Expert Offers Tips to Avoid Frostbite This Winter

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A winter storm is set to bring dangerously cold windchills to the region Thursday and Friday. Health experts are reminding everyone to dress properly if they're going outside over the next few days because windchills as low as 30 to 45 degrees below zero can cause frostbite to develop in just 10 minutes.
Where are all the available workers?

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - With Minnesota unemployment at historically low levels, many businesses are asking where are the remaining workers?. The Quarterly Business Report from the St. Cloud State School of Public Affairs may have a few answers. Dean King Banaian says the unemployed worker may be much older...
Get Your Gifts Wrapped For The Holidays & Help Minnesota Wildlife

Christmas is quickly approaching, and as you gather gifts and stick them in every nook and cranny of your house, hiding all the bags and boxes; don't forget that between grocery shopping for your holiday meal, all the cooking and cleaning and baking of holiday treats, you still have to find time to wrap and label all of those gifts for your family, friends and loved ones; Or do you?
