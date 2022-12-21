ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Time to shift gears and turn on the heat!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re not done with the cold weather just yet, but the the worst of the brutal, cold air has officially moved out. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 20s area-wide, but we won’t go too far into them. Most folks will bottom out between 27 and 30 degrees under mostly clear skies.
DOTHAN, AL
Heavy traffic is expected as the holiday season continues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The holiday season brings millions of drivers onto the roadways, and that includes right here in the Circle City. With Dothan being near two different state lines, traffic can be heavier especially on Highway 231, during the holidays as travelers are either on the way to their next holiday destination or are headed home after the Christmas weekend.
DOTHAN, AL
Enterprise Rescue Inc. personnel working on Christmas Day

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The “unsung heroes” are often Paramedics, EMTs, and those who provide emergency care. When seconds can mean the difference between life and death. On Christmas Day, we caught up with a two-member enterprise rescue crew working out of the Elba station. At two o’clock EMT...
ELBA, AL
Enterprise’s Christmas in the Woodlands is in its 30th year

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—For the last 30 years, Christmas in the Woodlands in Enterprise is where. thousands of families have enjoyed the “lights of the season”. At the time, elementary school principal Milton Trawick and his family wanted to. celebrate the holiday in lights. Christmas in the Woodlands...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Family displaced after a fire on Andrew Street in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —Numerous first responders responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Andrew Street in Dothan. When they arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Smoke was seen billowing out of the home as firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots. There...
DOTHAN, AL
Daleville mayor volunteers at city’s warming station

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—The sub-freezing temperatures caused several wiregrass communities to “open” warming stations for those without a roof over their heads, or inadequate heating. At the Daleville Convention and Cultural Center adjacent to city hall, Mayor. Jayme Stayton served as a volunteer for two nights from midnight...
DALEVILLE, AL
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic tips-off

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 16 basketball teams here in the Wiregrass are going to have a busy week as they’re competing in the 16th annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic. Every team wants to win and the further a school advances in the tournament, the more money will be headed back to that high school.
DOTHAN, AL
Tri-State Corvette Club gift giveaway

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the weekend, some Houston County kids got their presents delivered to them in style. The Tri-State Corvette Club rolled into the town of Gordon and delivered presents to children in the community. Gifts were given to needy children in the area and the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Angel Tree Toy Giveaway serves nearly 125 children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Close to 125 children up to the age of 12 were given their Christmas gifts this year in a special way. The Ordinary People Society (T.O.P.S.) held its annual Little Angel Tree Toy Giveaway. Parents from around the community bring their kid’s Christmas lists to...
DOTHAN, AL
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
DOTHAN, AL
JCSO: Two men accused of robbing Lowe’s arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Two men are behind bars on Saturday in Jackson County, Florida after deputies say they stole from Lowe’s in Marianna. Christopher R. Williams and James Williams were arrested after officials say they received a call of a theft in progress. A deputy then...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

