Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Time to shift gears and turn on the heat!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re not done with the cold weather just yet, but the the worst of the brutal, cold air has officially moved out. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 20s area-wide, but we won’t go too far into them. Most folks will bottom out between 27 and 30 degrees under mostly clear skies.
wdhn.com
Heavy traffic is expected as the holiday season continues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The holiday season brings millions of drivers onto the roadways, and that includes right here in the Circle City. With Dothan being near two different state lines, traffic can be heavier especially on Highway 231, during the holidays as travelers are either on the way to their next holiday destination or are headed home after the Christmas weekend.
wdhn.com
Enterprise Rescue Inc. personnel working on Christmas Day
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The “unsung heroes” are often Paramedics, EMTs, and those who provide emergency care. When seconds can mean the difference between life and death. On Christmas Day, we caught up with a two-member enterprise rescue crew working out of the Elba station. At two o’clock EMT...
wdhn.com
Enterprise’s Christmas in the Woodlands is in its 30th year
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—For the last 30 years, Christmas in the Woodlands in Enterprise is where. thousands of families have enjoyed the “lights of the season”. At the time, elementary school principal Milton Trawick and his family wanted to. celebrate the holiday in lights. Christmas in the Woodlands...
wdhn.com
Family displaced after a fire on Andrew Street in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —Numerous first responders responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Andrew Street in Dothan. When they arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Smoke was seen billowing out of the home as firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots. There...
wdhn.com
Daleville mayor volunteers at city’s warming station
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—The sub-freezing temperatures caused several wiregrass communities to “open” warming stations for those without a roof over their heads, or inadequate heating. At the Daleville Convention and Cultural Center adjacent to city hall, Mayor. Jayme Stayton served as a volunteer for two nights from midnight...
wdhn.com
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
wdhn.com
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic tips-off
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 16 basketball teams here in the Wiregrass are going to have a busy week as they’re competing in the 16th annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic. Every team wants to win and the further a school advances in the tournament, the more money will be headed back to that high school.
wdhn.com
Tri-State Corvette Club gift giveaway
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the weekend, some Houston County kids got their presents delivered to them in style. The Tri-State Corvette Club rolled into the town of Gordon and delivered presents to children in the community. Gifts were given to needy children in the area and the...
wdhn.com
Angel Tree Toy Giveaway serves nearly 125 children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Close to 125 children up to the age of 12 were given their Christmas gifts this year in a special way. The Ordinary People Society (T.O.P.S.) held its annual Little Angel Tree Toy Giveaway. Parents from around the community bring their kid’s Christmas lists to...
wdhn.com
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
wdhn.com
JCSO: Two men accused of robbing Lowe’s arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Two men are behind bars on Saturday in Jackson County, Florida after deputies say they stole from Lowe’s in Marianna. Christopher R. Williams and James Williams were arrested after officials say they received a call of a theft in progress. A deputy then...
Comments / 0