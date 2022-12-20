ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice, MN

SR-R Superintendent Hoping for More Funding

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is hopeful the Minnesota State Legislature will use some of the state's projected $17.6 billion surplus on K-12 education. Brad Bergstrom says the special education cross-subsidy needs to be fully funded. That's when we take dollars out...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
New Munich Turkey Barn Destroyed By Fire

NEW MUNICH (WJON News) - Several fire crews responded to a turkey barn fire in New Munich Monday. Just after 3:30 a.m., a Stearns County deputy was on patrol when he reported a turkey barn was fully engulfed. New Munich, Melrose and Freeport fire departments were called to the scene...
NEW MUNICH, MN
Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday

The Foley Fire Department is sponsoring a Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday night. The parade route starting after 6pm will be to the south of the fire hall. The parade route starting at 7pm will be north of the fire hall. Santa will be handing out candy canes. Learn more...
FOLEY, MN
Sartell Education Foundation Awards District $22,000 in Grants

SARTELL (WJON News) - Several programs with the Sartell-St. Stephen School District are getting some additional funding. The Sartell-St. Stephen Education Foundation recently awarded the district over $22,000 in grants to support leading-edge ideas and programs in Preschool through 12th grade. Programs receiving grants include:. Early Childhood SMART Course Initiative...
SARTELL, MN
St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

