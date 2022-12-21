Read full article on original website
A KSTP-TV story by Tom Hauser says, “A preliminary plan to renovate the Minnesota State Office Building mushroomed Wednesday into a renovation and major expansion with an estimated cost of about $500 million. The plan was approved on a voice vote of the House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee, which has ultimate authority over the project. No individual votes were recorded, but it appears all Democrats voted in favor and Republicans against.”
WASHINGTON — There were 24,766 bills and resolutions introduced in the 117th Congress that is coming to a close, with Minnesota lawmakers responsible for more than 500 of them. Yet, despite the flood of legislation proposed by the 535 members of the House and Senate, only a fraction –...
WASHINGTON — Juventino Meza Rodriguez is one of the lucky ones, at least so far. He was one of the first undocumented youth in Minnesota to benefit from a program implemented by President Barack Obama’s administration that allowed immigrant children who were brought to the United States by their undocumented parents to avoid deportation and legally work in the United States.
Ah, the holidays. It’s a time of reflection and light amid the darkest month. Unless you find yourself trapped at the table with family members or friends who just can’t help but talk about politics — and that amid extreme levels of partisan polarization. In the interest...
Chances are that you missed at least a few of these great reads from Community Voices contributors, Eric Black Ink columnist Eric Black and Cityscape columnist Bill Lindeke. MinnPost managing editor Harry Colbert Jr. also contributed a column this fall featuring students at the University of Minnesota-Morris that attracted a large audience.
