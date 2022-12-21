ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Bill for renovation of Minnesota State Office Building hits $500 million

A KSTP-TV story by Tom Hauser says, “A preliminary plan to renovate the Minnesota State Office Building mushroomed Wednesday into a renovation and major expansion with an estimated cost of about $500 million. The plan was approved on a voice vote of the House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee, which has ultimate authority over the project. No individual votes were recorded, but it appears all Democrats voted in favor and Republicans against.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Possible Senate deal to help immigrant ‘Dreamers’ concerns Minnesota immigrant advocates

WASHINGTON — Juventino Meza Rodriguez is one of the lucky ones, at least so far. He was one of the first undocumented youth in Minnesota to benefit from a program implemented by President Barack Obama’s administration that allowed immigrant children who were brought to the United States by their undocumented parents to avoid deportation and legally work in the United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

