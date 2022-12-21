Read full article on original website
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse of Son’s Face in Family Christmas Photo
The holiday season brought a rare glimpse of Khloé Kardashian‘s son! The reality star celebrated Christmas with two kids — daughter True and her unnamed baby boy — and gave Instagram followers a sweet family portrait. “Merry Christmas,” the Good American founder, 38, captioned an Instagram...
Is ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 7 Tell-All on Tonight on Christmas Day 2022? TLC Schedule
TLC fans look forward to Sunday nights, as it is the designated night that new episodes of the network’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé airs. Currently in the Sunday night slot is season 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. While the finale aired on December 18, viewers naturally assumed that part 1 of the 4-part tell-all would air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. But is 90 Day Fiancé on tonight? Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out!
A Whole New Love! ‘Flip or Flop’ Alum Christina Hall’s Cutest Photos With Husband Josh Hall
Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall (neé Haack)found love again in 2021 after meeting and getting engaged to realtor Josh Hallfollowing a whirlwind romance, which began approximately six months following her split from ex-husband Ant Anstead. The handsome Texan became the HGTV star’s third husband when the pair wed in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony in April 2022.
90 Day Fiance’s Molly Is ‘Not Concerned With Any Negativity’ Amid ‘Fallout’ With Friend Cynthia
90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins is “not concerned with any negativity” amid news of her “fallout” with former best friend and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk costar, Cynthia Decker, her rep exclusively tells In Touch. “Molly is focused on doing her right now...
Christina Hall Spends Christmas With Son Hudson After Custody Battle With Ex-Husband Ant Anstead
A family affair! Christina Hall (née Haack) celebrated Christmas on Sunday, December 25, with all three kids — including son Hudson — following a major custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead. “Wonderful Christmas Eve with family and friends,” the Flip or Flop alum, 39, captioned a family...
