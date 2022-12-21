15 people displaced by condo fire in Prince George’s County

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that displaced 15 residents.

At 3:53 a.m., December 12, units were dispatched to the 10000 block of Prince Pl. in Largo, for a structure fire.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire at the 3-story garden-style multi-family dwelling. No injuries have been reported, however, 15 residents have been displaced.

