Prince George's County, MD

15 people displaced by condo fire in Prince George’s County

By Foster Meyerson
DC News Now
 5 days ago

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that displaced 15 residents.

At 3:53 a.m., December 12, units were dispatched to the 10000 block of Prince Pl. in Largo, for a structure fire.

Man impersonates police officer, targets people in Lincoln area

Crews managed to extinguish the fire at the 3-story garden-style multi-family dwelling. No injuries have been reported, however, 15 residents have been displaced.

DC News Now

DC News Now

