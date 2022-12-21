15 people displaced by condo fire in Prince George’s County
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that displaced 15 residents.
At 3:53 a.m., December 12, units were dispatched to the 10000 block of Prince Pl. in Largo, for a structure fire.Man impersonates police officer, targets people in Lincoln area
Crews managed to extinguish the fire at the 3-story garden-style multi-family dwelling. No injuries have been reported, however, 15 residents have been displaced.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0