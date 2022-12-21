ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Louisville TE Marshon Ford Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville redshirt junior tight end Marshon Ford has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Saturday on social media. "Cardnation, it has been an absolute honor to represent university of Louisville Football," he said in a graphic posted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jameson Williams Acknowledges What Everyone Is Saying

The Detroit Lions should look to incorporate one of their rookies just a little more, in their planning efforts, the final two weeks of the NFL regular season. Rookie wideout Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was only targeted once against the Carolina Panthers.
DETROIT, MI
Myles Straw Could Have A Bounceback 2023 Season For The Guardians

It's no secret that Myles Straw struggled at the plate in 2022. All you have to do is look at his stats from the year and see the difficult ride the center field was on. But as bad as it was for Straw at times, there is still reason to believe that he could have a bounceback season in 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson, RB Texas

The ways the Cleveland Browns offense have changed since Deshaun Watson has taken over the quarterback position raise some interesting questions about running back. Kareem Hunt is almost certainly gone after this year and D'Ernest Johnson is a pending free agent. That could have the Browns in the market for a running back in what projects to be a talented field in the 2023 NFL Draft.
CLEVELAND, OH
Dolphins Updated Playoff Picture

The Miami Dolphins remain likely to make the playoffs even after a fourth consecutive loss, but their slide means they probably can forget about getting anything better than the seventh seed. And that means the idea of being able to get to the fifth seed, which will come with a...
TENNESSEE STATE
2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika Declares For Draft

A huge nose tackle that presents an NFL skillset, Siaki Ika is headed to the NFL. "The league hasn't valued two down nose tackles in the draft as of late, but Ika's combination of size and athleticism will make him one of the first ones drafted next April." Between his...
2023 NFL Draft: Byron Young Declares For Draft

A prospect that greatly improved his draft stock this past season, Byron Young, is headed for the NFL. A speed rusher with measurables, if Young becomes a consistent three-down player, his name will be rising up draft boards. Young approached the 2022 season with intent, rounding out his game and...

