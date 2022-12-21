Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Louisville TE Marshon Ford Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville redshirt junior tight end Marshon Ford has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Saturday on social media. "Cardnation, it has been an absolute honor to represent university of Louisville Football," he said in a graphic posted...
Not Opting Out, But Martin Declares NFL Intentions — Because They’re Real
Jeremiah Martin recently tweeted out a fancy graphic of himself in three different University of Washington football poses, ending this post with the announcement he would be entering his name in the NFL draft. OK. After checking with the school to make sure he wasn't opting out of the bowl...
Jameson Williams Acknowledges What Everyone Is Saying
The Detroit Lions should look to incorporate one of their rookies just a little more, in their planning efforts, the final two weeks of the NFL regular season. Rookie wideout Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was only targeted once against the Carolina Panthers.
A roster reward for Seahawks’ best player recently, kickoff returner Godwin Igwebuike
The Seahawks have rewarded the best player recently with a fuller spot on their team. Seattle signed Godwin Igwebuike off its practice squad to the 53-man active roster Monday, for this weekend’s must-win game against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. That’s after three games of his eye-opening kickoff returns.
Micah: ‘Grade the Heart!’ What Cowboys Star Says About Dallas - And to Eagles
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons has put into words what he thinks of the two teams that did battle on Christmas Eve, the two teams who might just be the best of the NFC. On his own Cowboys, 40-34 winners over the Eagles on Saturday, he is speaking...
Nick Sirianni’s Hectic Christmas Weekend Gives Way to Unwelcome Injury News
This was how Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spent his Christmas weekend:. He flew to Dallas with his team on Friday. On Saturday, he was coaching on the sidelines against the Cowboys and losing a 40-34 decision. Then came Christmas Day. “I know a lot of our coaches, myself, I...
Myles Straw Could Have A Bounceback 2023 Season For The Guardians
It's no secret that Myles Straw struggled at the plate in 2022. All you have to do is look at his stats from the year and see the difficult ride the center field was on. But as bad as it was for Straw at times, there is still reason to believe that he could have a bounceback season in 2023.
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson, RB Texas
The ways the Cleveland Browns offense have changed since Deshaun Watson has taken over the quarterback position raise some interesting questions about running back. Kareem Hunt is almost certainly gone after this year and D'Ernest Johnson is a pending free agent. That could have the Browns in the market for a running back in what projects to be a talented field in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Dolphins Updated Playoff Picture
The Miami Dolphins remain likely to make the playoffs even after a fourth consecutive loss, but their slide means they probably can forget about getting anything better than the seventh seed. And that means the idea of being able to get to the fifth seed, which will come with a...
2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika Declares For Draft
A huge nose tackle that presents an NFL skillset, Siaki Ika is headed to the NFL. "The league hasn't valued two down nose tackles in the draft as of late, but Ika's combination of size and athleticism will make him one of the first ones drafted next April." Between his...
2023 NFL Draft: Byron Young Declares For Draft
A prospect that greatly improved his draft stock this past season, Byron Young, is headed for the NFL. A speed rusher with measurables, if Young becomes a consistent three-down player, his name will be rising up draft boards. Young approached the 2022 season with intent, rounding out his game and...
