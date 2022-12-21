76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pistons.

A big week continues for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. On Monday, the Sixers opened up their weekly slate of games with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors .

In what became the third matchup between the Sixers and the Raptors this year, the Sixers looked to be securing a comfortable victory through the first half of action. However, a Toronto comeback in the second half put the Sixers in a tough spot down the stretch.

After leading by 14 points, the Sixers ended up trailing by seven points later in the game. Eventually, they came back and forced overtime. After outscoring the Rockets by three points in overtime, the 76ers snagged another win. With that, Philadelphia built on top of its biggest win streak yet, collecting its fifth in a row.

On Wednesday, the Sixers return to the court to take on the Detroit Pistons . Wednesday’s game marks the first matchup between the Sixers and the Pistons this season. Last year, the Sixers found a lot of success over the rebuilding Detroit-based team. In four matchups, the Sixers defeated the Pistons three times.

Once again, the Pistons come to Philadelphia in the midst of a rebuild. Meanwhile, the Sixers will try to keep the ball rolling as they could expand on their most prominent win streak of the year by making it six in a row.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pistons battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pistons TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pistons Listen: 97.1 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -11.5

Moneyline: PHI -699, DET +500

Total O/U: 224.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook