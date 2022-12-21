Why the Giants getting in would make the NFL playoffs better for everyone

After Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Commanders , the Giants — fingers crossed, knock on wood and the folks at 345 Park Avenue will be doing the same — are in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot.

FiveThirtyEight pegs the Giants’ chances of making it at 87 percent with three games to go, and even with three straight losses, they would still be at 54 percent, according to their model’s simulations. It’s possible to clinch a first trip to the playoffs since the ill-fated wild-card game at Lambeau Field all the way back in January 2017 as early as Christmas Eve, with a victory at Minnesota combined with two combined losses by Washington, Seattle and Detroit. That set of results makes it unlikely that the Giants can spend Christmas celebrating, but all the same, it would take a wholesale collapse to miss out now.

And it’s not just the league office that should be happy with the Giants being back in the mix. It’s fans everywhere, or at least fans outside of Philadelphia, Washington and Dallas. One of the stranger occurrences of Big Blue’s fade into irrelevance over the past few seasons has been the morass of 1 p.m. start times suddenly imposed on them. Now, this is the NFL, and people will watch the national games no matter what. It’s not correct, strictly speaking, to call anyone a ratings juggernaut — if the AFC title game were between Jacksonville and Tennessee, probably the two smallest markets in the league, people would devour it all the same.

But the Giants are in that class of teams that’s a little bit different. So are the Cowboys, Packers and 49ers in the NFC, and the Broncos and Steelers in the AFC. If you want to add to the list with the Patriots, Eagles, Commanders, Bears or Dolphins, then be my guest.

For reasons mostly of historical success and legacy, those teams are bigger, and it feels bigger when they’re in the playoff race. You might hate the Cowboys, but hate is a reason to watch. It’s a lot more compelling when you feel some kind of emotion toward a team than when you feel none — and you probably have more emotions for the Cowboys than you do about, say, the Falcons.

You probably have a strong opinion about Duke basketball and Notre Dame football, too. But even if you hate those programs, an NCAA Tournament without Duke feels weird. It might be fun to revel in a 4-8 Notre Dame season, but nothing feels bigger than the Fighting Irish playing in a game that matters. When they’re good, those teams are appointment viewing, because it means more when they win and it means more when they lose. They’re at the center of the histories of their respective sports.

That goes for the Giants, too. They play in the biggest media market in the country. They have won four Super Bowls. Their franchise history is studded with big moments, players and rivalries — Wide Right and the Helmet Catch resonate outside of the Tri-State Area. So do Lawrence Taylor and Giants-Cowboys, which drew 42.06 million viewers on Thanksgiving Day this season, the biggest audience of any regular-season game ever.

The Jets, strangely, don’t hold the same kind of national appeal. Despite their 12-year playoff drought, it’s shocking that they haven’t played on NBC since Thanksgiving 2012, aka the Buttfumble game. Since NBC got the rights, the Giants have had just two seasons without an appearance on “Sunday Night Football,” and it would be unthinkable for them to go a decade without being featured.

Maybe the gulf is down to the Giants being more historically successful or having a larger local fan base, but even with those factors, it’s hard to explain the Jets seeming to lack the kind of national juice that most New York teams have.

The Giants in the playoffs, though? That’s a big deal everywhere. If the season ended today, they would be going to San Francisco for a rematch of the epic NFC title game after the 1990 season, the 24-point Wild Card game comeback for the 49ers, the NFC title game in which Kyle Williams’ fumble and Lawrence Tynes’ field goal sent the Giants to Super Bowl XLVI.

Admit it. Even if you hate the Giants and even though you’d grumble about Brock Purdy and Daniel Jones being the starting quarterbacks in a playoff game , you’d watch every second of that game.

We had bombshell news overnight when The Post’s Jon Heyman reported the Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with Carlos Correa .

Let’s dive into what it means:

• Correa’s Mets deal is pending a medical exam. This is no small thing. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants, which was agreed to last week, collapsed Tuesday over something that arose on his medical . Heyman reported the issue with the Giants medical — a “difference of opinion,” in the words of Correa’s agent, Scott Boras — was not related to Correa’s back. Correa dealt with a back issue earlier in his career.

• Correa, a natural shortstop, is set to play third base for the Mets. He rounds out a star-studded infield that includes Pete Alonso at first base, Jeff McNeil at second base and Francisco Lindor at shortstop.

• The Mets now project to have a record-setting payroll that’s north of $380 million. In addition, Cohen faces a luxury-tax bill of close to $100 million, meaning his total outlay on the 2023 roster will approach $500 million. The Mets have committed upwards of $800 million to free agents this offseason, including Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and now Correa. “What the heck’s the difference? If you’re going to make the move, make the move,” Cohen told The Post.

• Cohen worked on the deal over a period of several hours from where he is staying in Hawaii. “We need one more thing, and this is it,” Cohen said. “This was important. … This really makes a big difference. I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter. This puts us over the top.”

Even with the Warriors coming into Madison Square Garden below .500 and without Steph Curry, Tuesday night’s nationally televised match against Golden State was the sort of proving ground the Knicks needed to excel in to be taken seriously.

Not just because the Warriors are a brand-name team and the franchise Steve Kerr once turned down the Knicks’ head coaching job to go to — though none of that hurts. But because even with a seven-game winning streak in their back pockets, the Knicks are still well below the top three teams in the East (Milwaukee, Boston, Cleveland) and winning this kind of game at home is a requirement to be considered as a part of that group.

The Warriors might be the defending champs, but they came in at 15-16, missing their biggest star and having lost three of four. That is a team a serious contender beats nine times out of 10.

The Knicks? At least on Tuesday, they did. They never trailed in an eventual 132-94 victory , their eighth win in a row. Jalen Brunson led the way with 21 points and five assists, Julius Randle turned in a double-double and six Knicks scored in double figures.

The Knicks (18-13, mere percentage points out of fifth place in the East) put the streak back on the line Wednesday night when they get a visit from the Raptors to complete the back-to-back.

It’s almost bizarre to ask, but will the combination of 40-year-old Justin Verlander and 38-year-old Max Scherzer in New York be as good as when they were together in their late 20s in Detroit?

The answer, probably, is no. Verlander won the Triple Crown, MVP and Cy Young Award in 2011. Scherzer followed that up by winning the Cy Young in 2013, and both were staggeringly good in leading the Tigers to four straight division titles and a pennant from 2011-14.

But Scherzer’s 2.29 ERA last season was better than his Cy Young-winning mark in Detroit (2.90), and he struck out more batters per nine innings (albeit in 145 ⅓ innings pitched compared to 214 ⅓). Verlander’s 1.75 ERA with the Astros was a career best, and he won his third career Cy Young Award.

Age be damned, it’s at least conceivable . And Verlander, who held his introductory press conference on Tuesday at Citi Field, sounded ready to be on a pitching staff with Scherzer again after the two reportedly got along poorly in Detroit.

“Unhealthy competition, that’s not going to happen,” Verlander said.

Verlander displayed an uncanny self-awareness and perspective, particularly when asked why he was still motivated to play after accomplishing so much. He harkened back to his Tommy John surgery and to all the work he’s put in since, he said, age five.

“Why would I put in all that time and effort and work and sacrifice,” he then asked, “and sell myself short at the end?”

So this does not seem like a glorified retirement tour, but a chance to better himself yet again.