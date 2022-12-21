2023 DB Khalil Barnes Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 DB Khalil Barnes has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

2023 DB Khalil Barnes has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect out of N. Oconee (Bogart, Ga.), committed to the Tigers last week, choosing Clemson over Notre Dame.

Barnes was at one time committed to Wake Forest, but backed off that verbal pledge and opened things back up in September, after a very strong start to his senior season resulted in heightened interest from multiple teams.

While Barnes is listed as an ATH by some of the recruiting services, the Tigers recruited him as a safety, while some of the other schools, including Notre Dame, recruited him as a wideout.

During his senior season, Barnes earned region player of the year honors. He totaled 44 tackles, eight interceptions, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles, primarily working at corner. On offense , he caught 53 passes for 879 yards, with eight touchdowns, while also rushing for 442 yards and seven more scores on 35 carries.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/