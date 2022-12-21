Notre Dame Signs Safety Ben Minich

Notre Dame has signed Ohio safety Ben Minich, one of the fastest rising players in the class

Notre Dame has signed safety Ben Minich , one of the fastest rising players in the class. The Ohio safety had an outstanding senior season and went from a projectable player to an impact defender for the Irish.

Hometown/High School : Cincinnati, Ohio / Lakota West

Height/Weight : 6-0, 185

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.5

Recruited By : Chris O'Leary

Offers : Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Stanford, Iowa State, Indiana, Duke, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt

2022 Stats : 45 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 INT, 2 break ups / 15 catches, 304 yards, 3 TD

2021 Stats : 48 tackles / 16 catches, 251 yards, 4 TD

Honors : 2022 Division I All-Ohio Football Second Team

Player Comp : Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports : 4-star - No. 232 overall - No. 17 S

ESPN : 4-star - No. 21 S

Rivals : 4-star - No. 29 S

On3 : 3-star - No. 50 S

Consensus : 4-star - No. 296 overall - No. 23 S

NOTRE DAME FIT

Playing safety in the Notre Dame defense is a challenge, as the Irish ask a lot of their safeties. They need a safety that is smart, instinctive, rangy and one that can defend the pass just as well as he can defend the run. That's Minich, who has always shown himself to be an impact run defender, and a player capable of playing in the alleys and in the slot. As a senior he also showed a lot of range and the ability to play on top of a defense. His improved athleticism and speed allowed him to go from a really smart, heady player that got by on guts to a smart, heady, gutsy player that can cover a lot of ground and make a lot of plays.

BREAKING DOWN MINICH

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting : “A versatile cover safety who offers a lot of possibilities on the backend. Minich makes a substantial impact on both sides of the football and his ball skills are on display consistently. He possesses good range to make a lot of plays working from depth. Minich is also a more than willing tackler in run support who makes his presence felt all over.”

John Garcia Jr : "Tall, lean safety projection with room to add collegiate bulk. Two-way player with clear ball skills and speed in tracking it in flight. Range and lack of panic when in coverage shins on routine, with production thereafter, in particular turnovers. Hips appear fluid. Good linear speed and tackling ability in space. Instincts shine versus run and pass. Plays within himself and seems to take efficient paths towards his assignment. Could project as a nickel type with classic deep safety supplements depending on secondary depth."

Lakota West Head Coach Tom Bolden : “Ben made a lot of plays for us on both sides of the football. He is a meticulous kid who is a bit of a perfectionist. He is just always working. When you need to make a play, there’s a good chance that he is the one making it.”

