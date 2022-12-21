CNR WINTER SPORTS SPOTLIGHT: Cambridge-Isanti wrestling

Coach: Neil Jennissen

Last season: 24-14 in duals; lost to Forest Lake in Section 7AAA Team Semifinals.

Key returners: The Bluejackets return a heap of talent led by Leo Edblad (43-4, third in state at 113 pounds) and Treyton Byers (35-12, state entrant at 170). Carter Wothe, Jacob Henderson, Blaine Wald, Darren Spencer and Maverick Henderson all won over 20 matches at the varsity level for the Bluejackets as they each return to the mats for Cambridge-Isanti.

Kami Senlycki is back for the girls side of the wrestling team after finishing second in last year’s inaugural girls state tournament.

Season outlook: Returning a huge portion of the team that finished ranked 15th in Class AAA, along with a huge pool for wrestlers to pick from, Jennissen thinks this team has potential to reach some lofty heights.

“We have 50-plus kids in the room, which is more than just about anyone. I’m excited about that, and we’ve got plenty of experience,” he said. “If we can fall into the weight classes the right way, avoid injury, I think this team has a decent shot to challenge for a section title.”

Before the Bluejackets reach that point of postseason wrestling, they will first have to grind through a difficult Mississippi 8 slate.

“The conference is even tougher than the section,” said Jennissen as Becker, Princeton, St. Francis all look to be solid on the season.

Once that schedule flips to the postseason, the Bluejackets believe they aren’t far behind section favorite Forest Lake.

“In the section, it will be Forest Lake favored. Us, Anoka and Andover will be fighting to get into the mix, but I think we’re right there,” Jennissen said.

On the quest to reach that potential matchup against the Rangers, Cambridge-Isanti sits at a 3-2 record in duals.