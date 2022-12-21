National Signing Day Profile: Jayden Bass

Player : Jayden Bass

Position : Offensive Line

Height/Weight : 6-6, 295 lbs

School : Springfield Central (MA)

Notable Offers : Arizona State

Quote : "I felt it was the right choice since I was there (on the official visit)," Bass said. "When I got the offer at the camp, I liked the atmosphere but I had to come back for the official visit. I felt like it could be a place that could be home. That I could excel there and make it to the next level. I feel like I knew on the official visit but I wanted to go home and not make an emotional decision. Go home, talk to my family, talk to my coach, just make sure it's the right decision. It is the right decision and I'm super hyped. I just had to go home and talk to my family."

Evaluation : Length, mobility, versatility. That is what Jayden Bass brings to the table. At 6-6 with long arms, he has an ideal frame for an offensive tackle at the collegiate level. Despite that size and weighing nearly 300 pounds, Bass has the potential to add more weight to his frame if needed. On film, Bass shows excellent mobility. He gets out of his stance quickly, can easily get to the second level, leads screens out in space and can pull on stretch runs to the opposite side. That mobility and length, combined with his willingness to play to the echo of the whistle, provides positional versatility as well. While Bass primarily plays tackle in high school and that is where Syracuse had him when he earned an offer at camp, Bass has also spent time at guard and center at various camps. He looked natural snapping the football and his ability to pull could make him an intriguing, athletic guard.

