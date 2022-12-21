OL Bryce Lovett Signs With Florida Gators

The Rockledge, FL native is headed to Gainesville to join the Gators' 2023 recruiting class.

Billy Napier's 2023 recruiting class has begun to finalize, as offensive lineman Bryce Lovett was the second commit to officially join the Florida football program on Wednesday morning, signing his National Letter of Intent to play for the Gators at the next level.

The Florida native enters a Gators offensive line room that's losing star right guard O'Cyrus Torrence likely to the first round of the NFL Draft this offseason. with left tackle Richard Gouraige following Torrence's lead to the pros.

Coming in at 6-foot-5 and weighing 325 pounds, Lovett is the 60th-ranked interior offensive lineman, according to On3 consensus data. Lovett was recently awarded the Brevard Sports Network's Offensive Linemen of the Year Award.

On tape, Lovett demonstrates good strength against his opponents, consistently finishing blocks downfield and pancaking would-be edge rushers. Lovett also showed tremendous versatility in high school, playing across the entire offensive line.

His physicality and brute strength are not to be underestimated and now, going to a staff who can help develop and polish many of his techniques, Lovett has a chance to be a steal in this recruiting window and pay dividends for Napier, as well as offensive line coaches Darnell Stapelton and Rob Sale.

Lovett towered over many of his opponents, usually one of the most prominent players on the field from a stature standpoint. He adds another large body inside and someone new to keep Florida's quarterbacks out of the dirt.

Lovett received a total of 10 offers, one of which was from a fellow Florida school, USF. A three-star recruit, Lovett is a short stone's throw from home as he makes the 133-mile drive to Gainesville.

