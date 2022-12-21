ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canes Sign Top CB Robert Stafford

By All Hurricanes Staff
All Hurricanes
Robert Stafford signs with Miami Hurricanes, brings versatility to Coral Gables.

The Miami Hurricanes are announcing their signees today, and one of the most important just locked in with The U.

Robert Stafford is now officially a member of the University of Miami. The 5-foot-11 and 170-pound athlete has unique skills that could place him at multiple spots on the gridiron, with Miami’s intentions to play him at cornerback.

For anyone that’s seen Stafford’s underclassmen film, let alone his senior film (absolutely terrific) for Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie, there’s good reason he’s hovering around 40 offers.

Miami's new coaching staff became involved with Stafford’s recruitment soon after coming to South Florida, and head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff made him feel welcome.

Stafford made his decision to commit to Miami on June 30, 2022. Several programs still came at him, but the Hurricanes coaching staff won out. Oregon was his childhood favorite but it did not matter. The Canes did a tremendous job with Stafford's recruitment.

During an interview with All Hurricanes this past Aug. 12, here’s an interesting comment that Stafford made about Cristobal and how he recruits.

“One thing that I don’t think all of y’all are noticing about Mario Cristobal, he’s not…he’s not signing all five and four stars. He’s looking at the film. He sees what he really needs. So, that’s why I think Miami is going to be really good.”

To read the full article, go here .

Good to see that the Canes are doing their own evaluations. Miami is bringing in a top-notch athlete that will help improve the cornerback room. Look for Stafford to compete for playing time this next fall.

