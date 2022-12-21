Kōbo Opens in the East Village

Kōbo is the latest addition to the restaurant portfolio from Chef/Restaurateur Ruben Rodriguez, owner of Nai Restaurant Group. The restaurant is Rodriguez’s fourth concept and third in as many years.

Kōbo will feature approachably priced, easily recognizable dishes that bring together the best of Rodriguez’s Spanish upbringing and his travels throughout Italy and the Mediterranean. The focus will be on seven handmade pastas based on well known dishes with a unique twist complemented by snacks, starters, and mains, all designed for sharing.

Executive Chef Ruben Rodriguez grew up in his mother’s restaurant Merendero Cave in Galicia, Spain, where he fell in love with cooking and learned the secrets of his mother’s family recipes. At age 11 Rodriguez moved from Spain to the U.S. and worked his way up through numerous NYC kitchens before founding Nai in 2010.

Rodriguez’s team at Kōbo is rounded out by Co Executive Chef Rafael de la Rosa, (formerly the Head Chef of Minetta Tavern); Chefs de Cuisine Rolando Flores, his right hand man for the last 16 years, and Sebastian Cambeiro; Beverage Director Niko Hagerty; and Service Director and Sommelier Raul Oleaga, who has been with Ruben since the opening of Nai, and previously served as the Director of Operations at ViCool by Michelin starred Chef Sergi Arola in Madrid.

Kōbo’s menu will feature clean, and fresh ingredients, to supplement house made breads and pastas. It begins with Snacks: Mortadella with cornichon on sourdough; Oysters, with orange and rosemary; and fresh baked Daily Focaccia with herb butter.

Starters feature: Cured Sea Bream with blood orange, grapefruit, black olive, and rosemary; Asparagus dressed in hollandaise, Calabrian chili, and anchovies; and Grilled Sardines with cilantro chimichurri and charred lemon; and Fried Calamari with lemon aioli.

Pastas, which will rotate seasonally, are headlined by the signature Fideua, a pasta form of paella from Spain’s Valencia region made with saffron infused squid ink pasta with octopus and baby squid. The opening menu features: Pappardelle with Sichuan peppercorn and parmigiano; Mafaldine in pork cheek ragu with paprika breadcrumbs and aged pecorino; and Lasagna with lamb and curry béchamel.

Mains include: Iberico Pork Milanesa, served with frisée and honey mustard dressing; Grilled Chicken Thigh and Leg, with fingerling potatoes, grilled lemon and garlic; and Whole Dorade with lemon potatoes, black olive, and herbs.

While desserts will rotate biweekly, the opening menu features Tiramisu with mascarpone, amaretto, espresso, cocoa powder; and Panna Cotta, buttermilk, Madagascar vanilla, and maple sherry vinegar syrup.

The Wine Program was designed by Service Director and Sommelier Raul Oleaga, who has curated a wine list that cohesively matches the restaurant’s concept; it leans Italian and highlights selections from Spain, France, and other wine producing regions from the Mediterranean. Kōbo will also have a full bar program, showcasing classic cocktails.

Kōbo is set in a large dining room, centered by a natural Brazilian Champaign pink natural stone counter that serves a dual purpose for cocktails and dining. Above the bar is a custom crafted lighting fixture designed by a Seattle based, Native New York designer and is composed of 1,117 handcrafted pieces of wood that form a three dimensional wave shape. The space expands as guests enter the main dining room to find ample seating in the form of custom made wooden furniture and millwork.

Kōbo opens December 21st and is located at 202 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009.

