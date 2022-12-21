Read full article on original website
Related
How Amanda Abbington met Jonathan Goodwin: ‘I was on him like a rat up a drainpipe’
Actor Amanda Abbington and stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin first connected on Twitter in 2012. “We were both in relationships at the time, but we admired each other’s work and occasionally liked each other’s tweets,” says Amanda. Years later, when they were both single, their messages to each other became gradually more flirty. But it wasn’t until August 2021 that they discovered a deeper bond between them.
Comments / 0