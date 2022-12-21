Read full article on original website
WSB-TV Atlanta
Northern Georgia braces for potential snow as cold weather continues
ATLANTA — Cold weather is still significantly impacting the metro Atlanta area, but snow may be on the way Monday night. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is the potential of light snow or flurries moving into north Georgia Monday night. LIVE Severe Weather Team 2...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia weather: Wintry mix possible north of I-20
ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is watching an approaching storm system closely as it is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow across our area. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. Light snow...
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday
The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
wrwh.com
Snow Showers Possible Tonight
(Cleveland)-We’re not through with dealing with the challenges of winter weather. We may have put the single-digit temperatures behind us for now, but the National Weather Service says a fast-moving low-pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia Mondy night. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight.
Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency amid winter weather
ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has extended a winter weather-related state of emergency as freezing temperatures continue in Georgia. The executive order was first issued on Wednesday and was set to expire Monday. Instead, the state of emergency will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. “In advance of the winter weather expected this evening […]
cobbcountycourier.com
Light snow possible this evening in Cobb County and other metro counties
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and other metro Atlanta counties on Monday, December 26 due to the possibility of light snow in the region. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “…LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG...
cobbcountycourier.com
Christmas Day: Wind chill advisory until 11 a.m., abnormally low temperatures through Monday
The National Weather Service wind chill advisory for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia continues through 11 a.m. this morning, Christmas Day. The abnormally low temperatures will continue through tomorrow. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is...
When will the cold weather in Georgia end?
Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
Dismal weather turns more hopeful for upcoming holiday weekend
While the back-to-back holiday weekends are only a week apart, metro Atlanta’s weather conditions for the celebrations w...
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Patchy black ice Friday morning
The National Weather Service is warning of patchy black ice on the roads until 10 a.m. this morning, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Temperatures will quickly fall below freezing during the overnight hours and into Friday morning. Patchy black ice will be possible with below freezing temperatures and residual moisture on the roadways, and will lead to the possibility of hazardous travel in some areas. Black ice will be most likely on local roads, bridges, and overpasses. Please use extra caution if you have to travel.
Thousands still without power in Georgia due to below-freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents woke up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve, with thousands spending the night without electricity. Georgia Power said their customers should have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the latest. According to Georgia EMC, there are around 35,000 reports of outages among its customers throughout the state at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency as winter weather continues to impact Georgians
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is extending a state of emergency as residents continue to deal with the impacts from an arctic blast along with the possibility of more winter conditions overnight. Kemp initially declared the emergency on Friday in anticipation of the frigid temperatures and possible ice on...
WALB 10
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a cold holiday weekend and several residents in southwest Georgia are experiencing burst pipes, causing them to be without water for days. WALB News 10 spent Monday contacting local plumbing companies. While some answered, other lines were busy. Tifton, Valdosta, Albany and Americus plumbing companies told WALB their call volume has increased since Friday.
41nbc.com
Frigid conditions; powerful winds move into Middle Georgia early Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A powerful cold front will bring rain to Middle Georgia tonight followed by strong winds and bitter chills. Before it gets super cold outside ahead of Christmas weekend Middle Georgia is going to warm up a bit. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s, likely around the midnight hour just ahead of the cold front. All through the day, however, we should see more mild conditions as temps hang in the low to mid 50s. The winds for today will be variable at about 5-10 mph. We likely will not see any rain while the sun is out today, however it won’t be long after the sunset that Middle Georgia sees some scattered showers. A couple rumbles of thunder will also be possible.
Water issues, travel woes linger with frigid metro Atlanta weather
Freezing temperatures Monday from a prolonged arctic blast caused major problems with metro Atlanta water systems and holiday travel as forecasters predicted the potential for overnight snow showers.
Georgia wakes up to bitterly cold weather, downed trees and power outages
Georgians awoke to freezing temperatures Friday morning and began assessing damages from the wind, rain, and freezing temperatures. Here are some reports from around Georgia on the impact of the arctic blast. Columbia County. In Columbia County, about 3,000 residents are without power due to multiple downed trees and power...
GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Georgia Department Of Transportation released a winter weather advisory announcing road closures due to the weather conditions effecting the roads. An arctic blast arrived in north Georgia overnight Thursday, going into Friday. Due to the extreme weather conditions, GDOT closed the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes...
Residents change holiday plans after pipes burst, flooding due to freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Many Georgians are cleaning up flooding or finding a new place to sleep after pipes burst across metro Atlanta. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to several people who are heading into Christmas in the cold and dark. And it’s not just homes and businesses in DeKalb...
accesswdun.com
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
