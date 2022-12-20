Read full article on original website
Prolonged strong winds will lead to blizzard conditions and dangerous cold in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We're not done yet. The snow has stopped falling, but blizzard conditions will begin to develop this afternoon. Strong winds combined with bitter cold will lead to dangerous travel through Saturday morning. Winds will gust between 35 to 45 mph Thursday afternoon...
Iowan with dementia speaks of winter dangers: "my brain doesn't tell me cold and hot"
DES MOINES, Iowa — These strong winds and freezing temperatures can be deadly and that risk is even greater in people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. So the first year was tough," said Kevin Dill, a West Des Moines resident. Dill has been living with lewy body dementia since...
Difficult travel expected through Saturday, especially in open/rural areas in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Blizzard Warnings remain in effect as winds stay strong, leading to difficult travel. The powdery snow that fell Thursday will be blown, creating large drifts and low visibility. The impacts will be biggest in open/rural areas and on long stretches of highway....
Blizzard shuts down I-35, plows being pulled off roads
The Iowa DOT is in the process of shutting down I-35 from US 30 (exit 111) in Ames to US 18 (exit 194) at Clear Lake. This is due to the ongoing blizzard across the state of Iowa. The DOT says barriers have been activated at the US 30/I-35N interchange...
Iowa DOT opens I-35 as road conditions improve
AMES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has reopened I-35 in central Iowa. The road closed from Ames to Clear Lake due to blizzard conditions. The DOT gradually opened the road, starting with northbound lanes, until winds died down and plows could safely clear the streets.
Proclamation for ease of access to fuel for heating during blizzard issued
Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation to ease restrictions on transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 1. The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code pertaining to hours...
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Farmers braving the elements to make sure animals have everything they need
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — While eastern Iowans are running for the comforting warmth of the indoors, some animals actually have no problem with this brutal weather -- to a point. "Our horses and stuff, they don't mind this weather but at night they want to be inside, or if the wind's blowing." Abby Schueller tells Iowa's News Now they have all the materials in place so that their animals can access a warm, dry area when they want to.
UPDATE: Iowa State Patrol troopers respond to more crashes and almost a thousand assists
Des Moines — The Iowa State Patrol has been working hard this week, responding to over 300 crashes and assisting nearly a thousand drivers since December 21. Of the 344 crashes across the state on Iowa highways, the Iowa State Patrol says 330 lead to property damage and 36 lead to injuries.
ISP: Travel is NOT advised in Eastern Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol is recommending not to travel in many areas of Eastern Iowa including the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids areas beginning Thursday. "The roadways are 100% snow and ice, so make no mistake about it: It is treacherous out here, said Trooper Bob Conrad, Iowa State Patrol. "If you don't have to travel, don't travel."
'Tripledemic' spikes in Iowa, health experts explain what to expect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa hospitals are seeing an influx in respiratory illnesses across the state. "What we're calling the 'tripledemic' right now is this combination of three respiratory infections that are just really hitting folks hard: influenza, COVID and RSV infection," said Dr. Laura Bowshier, a doctor at MercyOne Waukee Family Medicine.
UPDATE: Busy day for Iowa State Patrol as troopers respond to more than a 200 crashes
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has had a busy 24+ hours on Iowa highways responding to more than 200 crashes and a total of 402 motorist assists. Of the 207 crashes across the state on Iowa highways, the Iowa State Patrol says 195 lead to property damage and the other 12 lead to injuries.
IHSAA votes to add new socioeconomic factor to high school football classifications
The Iowa High School Athletic Association voted to add a socioeconomic factor to football classifications. Pending Iowa Board of Education approval, the new model will go into effect for the 2023/2024 football scheduling cycle. The model is currently used in Minnesota and would reduce 40% of a school's free and...
