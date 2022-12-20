ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Blizzard shuts down I-35, plows being pulled off roads

The Iowa DOT is in the process of shutting down I-35 from US 30 (exit 111) in Ames to US 18 (exit 194) at Clear Lake. This is due to the ongoing blizzard across the state of Iowa. The DOT says barriers have been activated at the US 30/I-35N interchange...
AMES, IA
Iowa DOT opens I-35 as road conditions improve

AMES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has reopened I-35 in central Iowa. The road closed from Ames to Clear Lake due to blizzard conditions. The DOT gradually opened the road, starting with northbound lanes, until winds died down and plows could safely clear the streets.
AMES, IA
Proclamation for ease of access to fuel for heating during blizzard issued

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation to ease restrictions on transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 1. The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code pertaining to hours...
IOWA STATE
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Farmers braving the elements to make sure animals have everything they need

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — While eastern Iowans are running for the comforting warmth of the indoors, some animals actually have no problem with this brutal weather -- to a point. "Our horses and stuff, they don't mind this weather but at night they want to be inside, or if the wind's blowing." Abby Schueller tells Iowa's News Now they have all the materials in place so that their animals can access a warm, dry area when they want to.
IOWA STATE
ISP: Travel is NOT advised in Eastern Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol is recommending not to travel in many areas of Eastern Iowa including the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids areas beginning Thursday. "The roadways are 100% snow and ice, so make no mistake about it: It is treacherous out here, said Trooper Bob Conrad, Iowa State Patrol. "If you don't have to travel, don't travel."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
'Tripledemic' spikes in Iowa, health experts explain what to expect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa hospitals are seeing an influx in respiratory illnesses across the state. "What we're calling the 'tripledemic' right now is this combination of three respiratory infections that are just really hitting folks hard: influenza, COVID and RSV infection," said Dr. Laura Bowshier, a doctor at MercyOne Waukee Family Medicine.
IOWA STATE

