San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man facing murder charge after shooting two people, killing one of them

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is behind bars facing a murder charge after police said he shot two people at a west-side hotel, just days before Christmas. According to an arrest warrant, a woman in her 20s seems to be an innocent bystander who wasn't the target, but saw the entire shooting play out. She was hit by a bullet. She survived, but the man who was the target died on the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2 men arrested after trying to steal safe from South Side business

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after they tried to steal from a business on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that on Sunday morning, a person called 911 and said two men were seen on a surveillance camera attempting to steal a safe from the business in the 3100 block on Roosevelt Avenue, near VFW Boulevard.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man accused of robbing girl at gunpoint during home invasion facing multiple charges

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint, records show. Ramon Thompson, 35, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident, which happened on Saturday, according to court documents. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation in incidents that happened on Sunday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIII 3News

Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KTSA

West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway

Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

