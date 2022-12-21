Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
news4sanantonio.com
One person dead after alleged drunk driver causes crash on Christmas Day
SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old driver was arrested on Christmas Day in connection to a crash that claimed one person’s life, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of WW White Road and East Southcross. Police say the driver of a red SUV disregarded a red...
Man facing murder charge after shooting two people, killing one of them
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is behind bars facing a murder charge after police said he shot two people at a west-side hotel, just days before Christmas. According to an arrest warrant, a woman in her 20s seems to be an innocent bystander who wasn't the target, but saw the entire shooting play out. She was hit by a bullet. She survived, but the man who was the target died on the scene.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after firing gun at woman and her children during argument, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested on Christmas after police said he fired a gun at a woman during an argument. Police responded to the 1100 block of Menchaca St. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police quickly located the 40-year-old man. According to officials,...
KSAT 12
Ex-San Marcos police officer shot, killed after pulling gun on officers responding to disturbance, officials say
A former San Marcos police officer was shot and killed overnight after he allegedly pulled a gun on police. Kyle Lobo, 36, who resigned in October amid allegations that he repeatedly assaulted family members, was shot after San Marcos police responded to a report of a disturbance at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, according to city officials.
KSAT 12
2 men arrested after trying to steal safe from South Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after they tried to steal from a business on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that on Sunday morning, a person called 911 and said two men were seen on a surveillance camera attempting to steal a safe from the business in the 3100 block on Roosevelt Avenue, near VFW Boulevard.
KSAT 12
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
Three stolen vehicles recovered from fatal blast site, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police now report a total of three stolen vehicles have been recovered at the South Presa explosion scene where four people died late on the night of December 9. Detectives said they removed two stolen recreational vehicles and one stolen motorcycle from the grounds...
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing girl at gunpoint during home invasion facing multiple charges
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint, records show. Ramon Thompson, 35, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident, which happened on Saturday, according to court documents. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation in incidents that happened on Sunday.
KENS 5
San Antonio restaurants to take friends, family to | Neighborhood Eats
Wanting to impress your friends and family by taking them to a cool spot to eat? Here some ideas.
KSAT 12
Kerrville police search for 25-year-old man who disappeared over Christmas weekend
Kerrville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 25-year-old man who disappeared on Christmas Day. Joshua Michael Tally was last seen at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street in Kerrville, police said. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 155...
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
Texas law enforcement looking for missing 24-year-old man out of San Antonio
Law enforcement are asking for your help finding Malik Johnson, reported missing out of San Antonio.
KTSA
West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
news4sanantonio.com
Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway
Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
KSAT 12
Big rig driver trying to avoid crash on Southeast Side highway hits house across the road
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are blaming another driver’s road rage for causing a big rig driver to lose control on a Southeast Side highway and hit a nearby house. The crash happened before 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Interstate 37 and Hot Wells Boulevard. Police believe...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers searching for 2 suspects in robbery of West Side Kohl’s store
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects accused of robbing a Kohl’s store on the West Side. The robbery happened Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Kohl’s in the 10800 block of Potranco Road. Police said a woman loaded a...
KENS 5
Thieves steal booze and staff tips from San Antonio pub right before Christmas
Security footage shows two women stealing from the Ringer Pub. The owner is glad they went for the cheap stuff, but says stealing from the staff was a Grinch move.
