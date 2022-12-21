ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

Flood cleanup underway after pipes burst in Alabama Statehouse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sub-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on pipes at houses across Alabama, and the Statehouse was no exception over the weekend. According to Pat Harris, the secretary of the Alabama Senate, flooding happened in parts of the first and second floors, as well as the basement of the massive building, located on South Union Street downtown.
April Killian

Temperatures Near 70° Expected In North Alabama Soon!

Don't worry, north Alabama - by New Year's Day we'll be completely thawed out. After experiencing extremely low temperatures with the invading "arctic blast" over the Christmas weekend, temperatures are expected to go back up...and quickly. By New Year's Day, forecasters are expecting temperatures in the mid 60's. By Monday, January 2nd, temperatures are expected to be close to 70° across north Alabama. Once again, we can all sigh and say "only in Alabama!"
WAFF

Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages

Crews are responding to a fire at house on Bridgham Street on Friday morning. North Alabama customers asked to reduce electric consumption due to expected high electric demand. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has initiated a voluntary curtailment on Friday. Financial Friday: Help prevent elder financial exploitation. Updated: 6 hours...
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama 6-year-old found safe, police say

A 6-year-old Alabama girl who was reported missing on Sunday has been found and is safe, police said. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, of St. Clair County was found safe on Tuesday night, Springville police said. Campbell was reported missing early Sunday morning, prompting state police to issue an emergency alert...
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage

Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
WAFF

How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: incredibly cold temperatures in Alabama

Impact Day: The cold blast drives temperatures down to the lowest point in over a decade and creating a dangerously cold scenario with high wind gusts and incredibly low wind chill values. Check the video forecast for the latest. BRUTAL COLD. The Siberian air blasting in with a vengeance dropping...
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: extreme cold and some snowflakes headed for Alabama

Quiet, cool weather through Wednesday night but a very strong cold front hits Alabama by Thursday night. Extreme cold and some snowflakes come with it. Check the video forecast for the latest. INCOMING SIBERIAN PLUNGE. Fifty-degree days in Alabama do not usually equal ‘warmth,’ but the incoming surge of bitterly...
AL.com

How to cover your outdoor faucets with things you have around the house

Alabama’s bracing for brutally cold weather and it has plenty of people scrambling to make sure their have all their bases covered – literally. It’s recommended you cover outdoor faucets to help prevent them from freezing as temperatures in Alabama are set to dip into the single digits. But if you don’t have any of the pre-made hard or soft covers, don’t worry. Tuscaloosa Emergency Management Agency has provided a quick DIY method. All you need are plastic bags, old t-shirts or rags and packing or duct tape.
