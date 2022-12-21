Read full article on original website
WSFA
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Lafayette man in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man. On Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Robert L. Bowden, 44, when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped.
Alabama: One transported to hospital after being ejected from vehicle in Highway 72 wreck
One person has been transported to Huntsville hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a wreck on U.S. Highway 72.
WSFA
Flood cleanup underway after pipes burst in Alabama Statehouse
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sub-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on pipes at houses across Alabama, and the Statehouse was no exception over the weekend. According to Pat Harris, the secretary of the Alabama Senate, flooding happened in parts of the first and second floors, as well as the basement of the massive building, located on South Union Street downtown.
WAAY-TV
UPDATED: Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal announce delays, closures due to weather
UPDATE: Huntsville recreation centers and Madison city buildings have closed early due to the extreme temperatures. Redstone Arsenal and the cities of Huntsville and Madison will be opening later than usual Friday due to the weather. Redstone Arsenal will delay reporting times until 10 a.m. Friday, with services and operations...
Temperatures Near 70° Expected In North Alabama Soon!
Don't worry, north Alabama - by New Year's Day we'll be completely thawed out. After experiencing extremely low temperatures with the invading "arctic blast" over the Christmas weekend, temperatures are expected to go back up...and quickly. By New Year's Day, forecasters are expecting temperatures in the mid 60's. By Monday, January 2nd, temperatures are expected to be close to 70° across north Alabama. Once again, we can all sigh and say "only in Alabama!"
WAFF
Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages
Crews are responding to a fire at house on Bridgham Street on Friday morning. North Alabama customers asked to reduce electric consumption due to expected high electric demand. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has initiated a voluntary curtailment on Friday. Financial Friday: Help prevent elder financial exploitation. Updated: 6 hours...
Missing Alabama 6-year-old found safe, police say
A 6-year-old Alabama girl who was reported missing on Sunday has been found and is safe, police said. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, of St. Clair County was found safe on Tuesday night, Springville police said. Campbell was reported missing early Sunday morning, prompting state police to issue an emergency alert...
Alabama plumbers warn about dangers of pipes bursting due to freezing weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage
Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
WAFF
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: incredibly cold temperatures in Alabama
Impact Day: The cold blast drives temperatures down to the lowest point in over a decade and creating a dangerously cold scenario with high wind gusts and incredibly low wind chill values. Check the video forecast for the latest. BRUTAL COLD. The Siberian air blasting in with a vengeance dropping...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: extreme cold and some snowflakes headed for Alabama
Quiet, cool weather through Wednesday night but a very strong cold front hits Alabama by Thursday night. Extreme cold and some snowflakes come with it. Check the video forecast for the latest. INCOMING SIBERIAN PLUNGE. Fifty-degree days in Alabama do not usually equal ‘warmth,’ but the incoming surge of bitterly...
WSFA
First Alert: Chilly to start the week, warming up by New Year’s Eve
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tonight will be cold, lows will fall into the teens and 20s under clear skies and light winds. Caution is still urged with the cold conditions expected through the next few nights. Monday we will continue the warming trend, highs will top out in the middle...
Get ready for the cold: Six things to do before the arctic blast arrives in Alabama
A blast of arctic air is headed for Alabama later this week. The National Weather Service is warning that the entire state will face some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in years going into the Christmas weekend. Friday looks to be the coldest day, with temperatures expected to...
The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Just how cold will it be on Christmas? And what about snow?
By now you know: Not only is Santa Claus coming to town next weekend, but he’s bringing a blast of cold straight from the North Pole with him. The National Weather Service has warned that temperatures on Dec. 23, 24 and 25 could be some of the coldest Alabama has seen in years.
How to cover your outdoor faucets with things you have around the house
Alabama’s bracing for brutally cold weather and it has plenty of people scrambling to make sure their have all their bases covered – literally. It’s recommended you cover outdoor faucets to help prevent them from freezing as temperatures in Alabama are set to dip into the single digits. But if you don’t have any of the pre-made hard or soft covers, don’t worry. Tuscaloosa Emergency Management Agency has provided a quick DIY method. All you need are plastic bags, old t-shirts or rags and packing or duct tape.
Five local football players named finalists for ASWA Back, Lineman of the Year awards
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released their finalists for their top football awards, Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year.
