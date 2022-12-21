ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)

So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL media reacts to Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos made he only move they could and have finally fired Nathaniel Hackett — unfortunately before his first season was in the books. It’s incredibly rare for an NFL team to fire its head coach after only one season with the team, but then again the situation in Denver was beyond saving.
DENVER, CO
Where does Nathaniel Hackett rank among worst NFL coaching hires?

The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season, but does he rank among the worst coaches in NFL History?. Another year, another coach who was fired without completing his first season; this time, it was Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett received a notice from...
DENVER, CO
Miami football: PFF names 2 Hurricanes to all 2022 transfer team

Recent Miami football additions defensive tackle Thomas Gore and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa have been named to the Pro Football Focus 2022 College All-Transfer Portal Team. Gore transferred to Miami from Georgia State and Mauigoa made his way completely across the country from Washington State. Gore was named by PFF as...
MIAMI, FL
