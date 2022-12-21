Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)
So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Broncos vs. Rams: Watch Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi’s post-game brawl (Video)
Watch Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi’s post-game brawl. After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Denver Broncos 14-51 on Sunday an ugly scene occurred between two players. During what appeared to be a meet and greet between the teams after the game, Broncos’ Randy Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi exchanged some words and then a punch was thrown.
NFL media reacts to Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos made he only move they could and have finally fired Nathaniel Hackett — unfortunately before his first season was in the books. It’s incredibly rare for an NFL team to fire its head coach after only one season with the team, but then again the situation in Denver was beyond saving.
Where does Nathaniel Hackett rank among worst NFL coaching hires?
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season, but does he rank among the worst coaches in NFL History?. Another year, another coach who was fired without completing his first season; this time, it was Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett received a notice from...
Mac Jones could face discipline for dirty play against Bengals
Mac Jones was caught under fire during Saturday’s home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, putting a dent in New England’s playoff hopes. The New England Patriots entered Saturday afternoon with a lot at stake in terms of the AFC wildcard picture. If the Patriots could win their final...
Miami football: PFF names 2 Hurricanes to all 2022 transfer team
Recent Miami football additions defensive tackle Thomas Gore and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa have been named to the Pro Football Focus 2022 College All-Transfer Portal Team. Gore transferred to Miami from Georgia State and Mauigoa made his way completely across the country from Washington State. Gore was named by PFF as...
