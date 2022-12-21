Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Related
Teens charged with murder of NJ college student who was shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following the recent shooting death of a 20-year-old Manalapan native. A 16-year-old male from Pennington and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon. They both faced charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses stemming from...
14-year-old aspiring cop killed by pickup truck in Manville, NJ, officials say
MANVILLE — High school freshman George Watkins has been identified as the teenager who was struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening. The 14-year-old was crossing North Main Street towards the Marketplace Mall at around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 2019 Ford F-150, according to police.
Teen, 15, is first Union City, NJ homicide victim of 2022
UNION CITY — A local teenage boy is the city's first homicide victim of the year after a double stabbing at a popular hang-out spot. Union City cops found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Allen Flores, and another teenager with stab wounds near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
NJ man busted after Cranford crash involving stolen Mercedes hurts other driver
CRANFORD — A two-car crash on Wednesday morning that sent another driver to the hospital involved a Mercedes that was stolen while left idling in a Clark driveway, police said. Following the crash, 18-year-old Tyquil Baldwin, of Elizabeth, was arrested and charged with second-degree counts of aggravated assault and...
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
Westfield ‘parking rage’? Woman reports tire slashed outside grocery store
WESTFIELD — A municipal parking lot that's typically hectic year round was the site of a woman's reported tire slashing, according to township police. The afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17, a woman said she had backed her vehicle into a parking space in municipal lot #1, adjacent to the Trader Joe's store and parking lot between Elm Street and Prospect Street.
NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway. Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
NJ county health official says mask up again for COVID-19
Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako is recommending that people wear masks around others and limit activity in crowded spaces as the number of new COVID-19 cases rises in the county and New Jersey. The announcement late Friday comes as people gather indoors for the holidays, many of them coming...
Masks are required in Camden, NJ schools for the start of 2023
CAMDEN — The city's school district is implementing a mandatory masking policy for students, staff, and visitors. But it's scheduled to last for only two weeks — enough time to hopefully work through the sicknesses passed around during family gatherings over the holidays. In a letter sent to...
One of the Best Storybook Towns in America is Located in Morris County, New Jersey
This article has a special place for me because this storybook town is where I was born and my family lived before we came south to the Jersey Shore. Named one of the best small towns in New Jersey is Madison, located in Morris County in North Jersey. It's where my parents grew up and where I started my journey.
This EPIC Family Entertainment Center is Opening a 2nd NJ Location in Edison!
This is a fun-filled entertainment center for both kids and adults!. Launch Entertainment, a family entertainment center with games and activities for people of all ages, is set open their second New Jersey location in Edison, according to NJ.com. The franchise released a statement in early December announcing that the...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Amazing Decorated House in Brick, NJ to Check Out
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I am such a nerd when it comes to Christmas lights. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
Just In! Netflix is Coming to Monmouth County with a Huge Production Studio
This is exciting news for New Jersey and for Monmouth County. According to a recent Patch article, the entertainment giant Netflix is going to set up a "massive" production studio in Eatontown. According to the Patch, "It's official: Netflix is coming to New Jersey, where the streaming giant will open...
A Major Publication Has Named This Great Town The Quirkiest In New Jersey
There is no doubt that New Jersey has some unusual places. But you don't often hear the word quirky being associated with New Jersey. Having said that, we apparently do have a town that is considered the quirkiest in the state. The people who have crowned this town the quirkiest...
Let’s Hope We Don’t Have a Blizzard Like Last Year’s, Check These Pics Out
This winter we don't need this, a blizzard like we had last year at the beginning of the year. I remember this well. My hometown of Bayville got whipped with a lot of snow. Ocean County was one of the hardest-hit areas with the most snow totals over the weekend.
Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location
There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
Widely Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Attraction Gets New Lease On Life
One of the most recognizable attractions along the Seaside Heights boardwalk is getting a new lease on life, at least for the next ten years. The Seaside Heights boardwalk is one of my favorite places to walk around no matter the time of year, and if you've been then you too know it has some very distinct landmarks.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0