FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTRF
WVU hoops jumps into AP Top 25 rankings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time since March 2021, the West Virginia men’s basketball team is in the AP Top 25. West Virginia (10-2) has jumped into the national rankings for the first time this season, landing at No. 25 in the AP Poll released Monday. The...
WTRF
Mountaineers land transfer tight end on Christmas Day
Tight ends coach Sean Reagan hinted that something was coming Sunday afternoon. That something turned out to be a new tight end for him to coach this upcoming season. Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor announced his commitment to the Mountaineers Sunday evening. “Let’s work,” Taylor said in a social...
WTRF
$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
WTRF
From the salon to set: Cloud 9 Salon owner shows on-camera styling skills in new Christmas movie
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – A blanket, the warmth of a fireplace, and hot chocolate – all while being cozy on the couch watching a Christmas movie with loved ones. That feeling of wanting to jump right into the screen was taken a step further for local Cloud 9 Salon owner Bridgette Hardy and her son Shawn, who is a filmmaker.
WTRF
St. Joseph Cathedral’s Mass celebrated Christmas day in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Millions of people all over the world and here in the Ohio valley, celebrated Christmas by attending Mass earlier today. Several people attended St. Joseph Cathedral in Wheeling. The Mass was celebrated by Father Sateesh Narisetti and Deacon Douglas Breiding. The homily stated that Christmas...
WTRF
WV Boil Order notice by OCPSD
WEST VIRGINIA — There is a current water problem on Hughes Street causing contamination of water. The areas affected are Cedar Rocks, Clifton Heights, and the Big Wheeling Creek Areas. There was a water line break and the line is being repaired. Authorities anticipate the line to be fixed...
WTRF
Water main break in West Bellaire
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) There is a water main break in West Bellaire in the area of Dorer Ave, Wagner Ave., and Frazier Ave. This was reported to treatment plant at 5:20 p.m. Monday, according to Ben Turvey of the Bellaire Water Treatment Plant. Affected areas also include Route 214 from...
WTRF
St. Luke’s fruit and vegetable giveaway postponed
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The fruit and vegetable giveaway at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island is canceled for Monday. It will be rescheduled for a later date.
WTRF
Brooke County first responders battle Christmas blaze
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fire crews responded to a housefire on Christmas in Brooke County. The blaze happened on Brook Street in Hooverson Heights. There were no injuries and the house was not a total loss.
WTRF
St. Luke’s annual Christmas Day dinner hosts over 100 residents for a free meal
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a long standing tradition at one local church, as over one hundred Wheeling area residents were able to receive a free meal. St Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island held their annual Christmas Day Dinner earlier today. Nearly thirty volunteers worked long hours throughout the week so that anyone who might be alone or in need would have a holiday meal.
