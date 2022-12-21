ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU hoops jumps into AP Top 25 rankings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time since March 2021, the West Virginia men’s basketball team is in the AP Top 25. West Virginia (10-2) has jumped into the national rankings for the first time this season, landing at No. 25 in the AP Poll released Monday. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineers land transfer tight end on Christmas Day

Tight ends coach Sean Reagan hinted that something was coming Sunday afternoon. That something turned out to be a new tight end for him to coach this upcoming season. Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor announced his commitment to the Mountaineers Sunday evening. “Let’s work,” Taylor said in a social...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

St. Joseph Cathedral’s Mass celebrated Christmas day in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Millions of people all over the world and here in the Ohio valley, celebrated Christmas by attending Mass earlier today. Several people attended St. Joseph Cathedral in Wheeling. The Mass was celebrated by Father Sateesh Narisetti and Deacon Douglas Breiding. The homily stated that Christmas...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

WV Boil Order notice by OCPSD

WEST VIRGINIA — There is a current water problem on Hughes Street causing contamination of water. The areas affected are Cedar Rocks, Clifton Heights, and the Big Wheeling Creek Areas. There was a water line break and the line is being repaired. Authorities anticipate the line to be fixed...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Water main break in West Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) There is a water main break in West Bellaire in the area of Dorer Ave, Wagner Ave., and Frazier Ave. This was reported to treatment plant at 5:20 p.m. Monday, according to Ben Turvey of the Bellaire Water Treatment Plant. Affected areas also include Route 214 from...
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF

St. Luke’s fruit and vegetable giveaway postponed

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The fruit and vegetable giveaway at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island is canceled for Monday. It will be rescheduled for a later date.
WTRF

St. Luke’s annual Christmas Day dinner hosts over 100 residents for a free meal

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a long standing tradition at one local church, as over one hundred Wheeling area residents were able to receive a free meal. St Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island held their annual Christmas Day Dinner earlier today. Nearly thirty volunteers worked long hours throughout the week so that anyone who might be alone or in need would have a holiday meal.
WHEELING, WV

