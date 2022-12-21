ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Skies: Finish prep today before extreme temps arrive in state

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Today is the last day before the generational cold weather arrives. As Mississippians complete preparations mentioned earlier this week for pipes, homes, and vehicles, animals should also be made ready before tomorrow.

Leaf River Veterinary Services near Taylorsville offered several suggestions:

– Bring pets inside if possible.

– If it’s not possible for pets to be indoors, provide warm shelter. Outdoor shelters must shield them from the wind and include warm, insulated bedding.

– Provide fresh, unfrozen water.

– Check water frequently for icing.

– Bang on your hood before starting a vehicle to be certain no animals are sheltering.

– Provide more food more often as animals burn energy to stay warm.

– BE ALERT! Recognize trouble signs such as whining, anxiety, slowing down, or shivering. The pet could be at risk of hypothermia.

North Mississippi

Increasing clouds with highs in the lower 50s. Calm winds.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. Calm winds.

South Mississippi

Clouds with highs in the mid-50s. Breezy.

Gulf Coast

Cloudy with highs in the mid-50s. Breezy.

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today

Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms. Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Still cold, but perfect traveling weather for Santa

Don’t worry about Santa Claus… he’s made for this weather! Many of the rest of us will have another frigid day to finish last minute shopping today. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued the Jolly Elf full credentials for flying across our state later tonight while the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security has an alert out against the Grinch. Both agencies have Facebook posts that children would enjoy seeing if they haven’t already.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
POPLARVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Cold Christmas, warmer weather moves in next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sub-freezing conditions continue into Christmas Day. Warmer weather gradually shifts into the region by the end of next week. CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 20s – a slight improvement from Friday! Occasional breezes will continue, but less wind overall is expected relative to previous days.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Pipe-bursting freeze again tonight

Temperatures fell below freezing this morning, and the highs will likely stay below freezing today. The winds are whipping out of the north between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There is a hard freeze warning through Monday morning. Also, a wind chill advisory today through Saturday morning at 10 AM. Low temperatures will drop all the way into the teens and 20s over the next three night with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Today will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. Wind chills during the day today could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, a gradual warm-up next week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Highways: Some roads remain icy

People traveling in northern Mississippi may find some dangerous conditions, especially on elevated roads and bridges. Ice has been reported by the Mississippi Department of Transportation on highways in Alcorn, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, and Quitman counties along I-22, I-55, I-269, and other state and federal routes. The major highways are open at reduced speeds, but some smaller roads remain dangerous for any travel.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana

Louisiana is bracing for an Arctic blast expected to freeze most of the state early Friday morning, plunging temperatures into the low teens through Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service and state officials are urging residents across the state to complete cold-weather preparations no later than Thursday. The threatening weather comes just one week after […] The post Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

