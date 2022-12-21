Mississippi Skies: Finish prep today before extreme temps arrive in state

Today is the last day before the generational cold weather arrives. As Mississippians complete preparations mentioned earlier this week for pipes, homes, and vehicles, animals should also be made ready before tomorrow.

Leaf River Veterinary Services near Taylorsville offered several suggestions:

– Bring pets inside if possible.

– If it’s not possible for pets to be indoors, provide warm shelter. Outdoor shelters must shield them from the wind and include warm, insulated bedding.

– Provide fresh, unfrozen water.

– Check water frequently for icing.

– Bang on your hood before starting a vehicle to be certain no animals are sheltering.

– Provide more food more often as animals burn energy to stay warm.

– BE ALERT! Recognize trouble signs such as whining, anxiety, slowing down, or shivering. The pet could be at risk of hypothermia.

North Mississippi

Increasing clouds with highs in the lower 50s. Calm winds.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. Calm winds.

South Mississippi

Clouds with highs in the mid-50s. Breezy.

Gulf Coast

Cloudy with highs in the mid-50s. Breezy.