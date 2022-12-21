Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a man that's been missing since Saturday afternoon. Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says that 64-year-old Robert Lagano of Old Saybrook had been driving in the area of Essex Road during the mid-afternoon hours when his vehicle unexpectedly went off the roadway and into a group of trees.

OLD SAYBROOK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO