Christmas miracle: Hamden dog survives poisoning from eating over 40 pieces of gum
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This Christmas, a dog from Hamden survived a scary poisoning that could have been fatal. On Wednesday, the Rossetti family’s cat got out of the house, and when they came back inside after retrieving the pet, they came across a horrible scene: their 80-lb. purebred yellow Labrador on her side, frothing […]
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Animal Rescue Looks to Give New Litter of Puppies Their Forever Homes
The Where the Love Is, Inc. animal rescue in Hamden is trying to get the word out about a new litter of puppies. Two of their rescues recently had them and now, there are 15 puppies that need forever homes. The rescue posted a video of the puppies and how...
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Drive-Thru Light Display Busy on Christmas Day
Many headed to a special light display that brightened spirits in Meriden on Christmas Day. But this year severe weather forced crews to briefly dim the show. Families loaded into cars to gaze out at a brilliant holiday drive-thru light display in Hubbard Park. “We just like the whole experience....
NBC Connecticut
Residents Displaced By Tragic North Haven Fire Look For Answers
More than a dozen people are out of their homes after the holidays due to a fire at an apartment building in North Haven. A veteran firefighter died while fighting the fire on Quinnipiac Avenue, which started just after 1 a.m. Monday. Although all of the people who live in...
Eyewitness News
Two adults and one child injured in Haddam Christmas day crash
HADDAM, CT. (WFSB) - Haddam Volunteer Fire Company reported a motor vehicle crash that went off the road. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Sunday morning. When the crew arrived, they noted that the car landed in the woods 30 feet from the road. The driver and passenger...
NBC Connecticut
Man Involved in Old Saybrook Crash Missing, May Be in Need of Medical Attention
Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a man that's been missing since Saturday afternoon. Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says that 64-year-old Robert Lagano of Old Saybrook had been driving in the area of Essex Road during the mid-afternoon hours when his vehicle unexpectedly went off the roadway and into a group of trees.
Eyewitness News
Ten turtles, four goldfish rescued from fire in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:42 p.m. the Glastonbury Fire Department received a call for smoke coming from a residence at 145 Lancaster Road. Shortly after a working fire was declared. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to fire Chief Michael Thurz.
DoingItLocal
So Sad- Homeless Man Found Dead At Bridgeport Train Station On Christmas Eve
2022-12-24-7:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– A homeless man was found dead at the Bridgeport train station. CPR was attempted. No foul play is suspected.
Kittens Found In CT Abandoned Behind Dumpster In Freezing Cold, Animal Control Reports
Four kittens were rescued in Connecticut after they were found abandoned behind a dumpster in the freezing cold.Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control reported receiving the call on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 20, after kittens were found locked in a crate in New London County while it was 34 degrees ou…
Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife and mother. News 8 learned Wirtz was also a first responder during the 911 […]
Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House
A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
NBC Connecticut
Veteran Firefighter Dies While Battling Blaze in North Haven
A firefighter died while fighting a fire in North Haven early Monday morning, according to fire officials. The fire broke out in a multi-family home at 27 Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Chief Paul Januszewski identified the fallen firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz. He was a 22-year veteran of...
Eyewitness News
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Wendell and Lorin announce the news and weather on Monday Dec. 26. Volunteers deliver meals to those in need Christmas morning. The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Mike Slifer is getting married!. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM...
Eyewitness News
Three people died on Christmas morning from a fatal car collision
The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Mike Slifer is getting married!. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM...
20-Year-Old Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Embankment In Danbury
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of I-84. The crash happened in Fairfield County at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The vehicle, a 2016 Honda CR-V EX was traveling westbound in the area of Exit 5 in Danbury when it veered to the right off of the roadway, traveled into a grassy area, and became airborne, traveling over the guard rail into an embankment, Connecticut State Police said.
3 injured in crash that involved Connecticut State Police trooper
CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people — including a Connecticut State Police trooper — were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Clinton, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street, according to authorities. The trooper, who was driving a 2018 […]
darientimes.com
Two adults, child injured in crash on Route 82 connector in Haddam
HADDAM — Three people, including a child, were transported to Hartford Hospital Sunday morning after a van crashed into a wooded area off Route 82, officials said. Emergency crews with the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company and Chester Hose Company Inc. responded to the crash on the Route 82 connector at 9:40 p.m., according to a post on the HVFC's Facebook page.
newstalknewengland.com
4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning
Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
