Norman, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Person dead following house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead, and another person was able to escape following a house fire in Oklahoma City, according to KOCO. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 8 a.m. Christmas Day in the northwest part of town. A person...
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma City firefighters rescue dog from icy pond

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued a dog from an icy pond on Christmas Eve. The fire department said they were called to the water rescue in the 6300 block of Paschall Ct. around 2:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a man standing...
