fox8live.com
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 43-year-old man shot to death Friday (Dec. 23) outside a Warehouse District grocery store was identified by family and an attorney Saturday as comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. News of Montrell’s death spread widely across social media on Friday night, though New Orleans...
fox8live.com
Teen boy shot Christmas morning in Central City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was sent to the emergency room Sunday (Dec. 25) after being shot in Central City on Christmas morning, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details about the shooting, other than reporting it happened around 9:52 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street.
fox8live.com
2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An overnight mass shooting killed two 19-year-olds and wounded four others in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, according to police. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Mon., Dec. 26 in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street, the New Orleans Police Department reports.
fox8live.com
Person of interest sought in killing of comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with the killing of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities say Montrell was slain on Dec. 23 in the 700 block of Baronne Street. Detectives...
fox8live.com
Two men struck by vehicles, killed on I-10 early Christmas morning, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were struck and killed by vehicles on Interstate 10 early Sunday morning (Dec. 25), New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, were struck around 1:19 a.m. on the westbound side of I-10 near the Canal Street exit, police said.
fox8live.com
Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
fox8live.com
Neighbors say Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting happened at short-term rental property
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape clung to nearby trees and stop signs where a holiday party turned into a deadly mass shooting Monday morning (Dec. 26). New Orleans police said two 19-year-olds -- a man and a woman -- were shot and killed at a house near the corner of St. Maurice Avenue and North Galvez Street around 12:30 a.m. Their identities have not been disclosed.
fox8live.com
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a fire visible for miles Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) in New Orleans East. Dark, billowing smoke was spotted around 2:45 p.m., rising from a mostly industrial area near Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road. Nearby residents told Fox 8 that the...
fox8live.com
Algiers tornado victim shares miraculous story of survival after being picked up by twister
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A hospitalized Algiers woman with a terrifying tale of survival said she hopes her story can serve as a warning to others to take tornadoes seriously. Jette Ussin, 59, said she was riding her bike to a corner store near her Tita Street residence on Dec. 14, intending to stock up on some soda with which to ride out the day’s severe weather.
fox8live.com
Suspect wanted in Hammond Walmart fire on Christmas Eve
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Hammond Fire Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a fire inside a Walmart in Hammond on Christmas Eve. Around 6 p.m., Hammond Fire Department responded to a fire call inside the Walmart store in the 2700 block...
fox8live.com
Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspects in a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a downtown grocery store fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 24). The NOPD released surveillance camera images of the car and...
fox8live.com
Warmer weather ahead along with rain chances
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will begin to climb through the week. Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday before launching into the 70s by Thursday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s through midweek, climbing into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week. Our...
fox8live.com
Freezing temperatures spur boil water advisories in some locations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A handful of local government agencies have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend, as sub-freezing temperatures have caused pipe and water main breaks that reduced water pressures below system safety levels. Customers in the following areas are warned not to consume water unless it has...
