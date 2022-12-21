NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A hospitalized Algiers woman with a terrifying tale of survival said she hopes her story can serve as a warning to others to take tornadoes seriously. Jette Ussin, 59, said she was riding her bike to a corner store near her Tita Street residence on Dec. 14, intending to stock up on some soda with which to ride out the day’s severe weather.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO