Related
Naji Marshall Cuts Up During Career Night Against Pacers
Naji Marshall's rise from undrafted free agent to swiss army knife starter for the New Orleans Pelicans resulted in a career night in the win over the Indiana Pacers.
Broncos fire Hackett after 51-14 blowout loss
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. The move comes after a 4-11 start and Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George...
