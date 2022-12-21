ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 5

Duomo Di Cerberus
5d ago

Metro rail is only used to run the criminal actions and the gangs, and Dade County Commissioners planning to put more money! But in the Hispanic neighborhoods the people are every day in the bumper to bumper for the heavy traffic… But the corrupt politicians only invest our money in Black neighborhoods…

Reply(2)
2
CBS Miami

Man accused of firing shots on Palmetto Expressway to appear in court

MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a gun out of the window of a car on the Palmetto Expressway is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia Monday morning outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he turned himself in.According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for shooter in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter who injured a man the day after Christmas. People in the quiet Hollywood neighborhood were woken up by several gunshots, Monday morning. “Boom, too many,” said Dolly Arias, a witness. “It was like really fast, very loud, very loud.”...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Detectives Searching For 16-Year-Old Missing From Cooper City

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old boy missing from Cooper City. According to detectives from the BSO Missing Persons Unit, Sage Domenic Aristeo was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City.
COOPER CITY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Firefighter Injured in Fall During Fire at Abandoned Home

A firefighter was injured during a partial floor collapse after a house caught fire Monday morning, according to the City of Miami Fire Department. Fire rescue responded to a fire at a home in Miami on Northeast 3rd Avenue and Northeast 55th Street. Video shows the two-story home with smoke spilling out of the windows.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Plantation police investigate, breach room in apartment complex

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told 7News they were going...
PLANTATION, FL
miamisprings.com

19 year-old charged with Murder

Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Hollywood Police Capture Suspected ‘Porch Pirate' and Return Packages for Christmas

Police in Hollywood were able to take an alleged "porch pirate" into custody before returning the packages that were taken back to the rightful owners in time for Christmas. Hollywood Police said officers got several calls starting Saturday afternoon of a suspicious person taking packages from people's front doors in the city. Officers found a person matching the description of the suspected thief in the area of North 29th Avenue.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

