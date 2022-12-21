Read full article on original website
Duomo Di Cerberus
5d ago
Metro rail is only used to run the criminal actions and the gangs, and Dade County Commissioners planning to put more money! But in the Hispanic neighborhoods the people are every day in the bumper to bumper for the heavy traffic… But the corrupt politicians only invest our money in Black neighborhoods…
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 2 stable following multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash killed one person and sent a child and teenager to the hospital. It happened in Miami Dade at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 156th Street, Sunday. Police said a black Hyundai hit a black Pontiac while making an illegal turn. A man...
Man accused of firing shots on Palmetto Expressway to appear in court
MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a gun out of the window of a car on the Palmetto Expressway is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia Monday morning outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he turned himself in.According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car...
Click10.com
Troopers arrest man accused of firing gunshots from Lamborghini on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Doral man Monday morning they say was seen on social media firing gunshots from a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway this past week. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol were seen escorting Nelson Alejandro Perez Valdivia, 23, into jail after...
WSVN-TV
Police search for shooter in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter who injured a man the day after Christmas. People in the quiet Hollywood neighborhood were woken up by several gunshots, Monday morning. “Boom, too many,” said Dolly Arias, a witness. “It was like really fast, very loud, very loud.”...
WSVN-TV
‘It went through my daughter’s room’: Mercedes driver slams into NW Miami-Dade home, flees on foot
A dangerous drive ended with a rude awakening for a Northwest Miami-Dade family in the middle of the night. Jesus Padron is still reeling hours after the overnight crash at his home along Northwest 196th Terrace, near 48th Court. “This is unbelievable. I mean, I’ve never seen this in my...
NBC Miami
BSO Detectives Searching For 16-Year-Old Missing From Cooper City
The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old boy missing from Cooper City. According to detectives from the BSO Missing Persons Unit, Sage Domenic Aristeo was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City.
WSVN-TV
City of Miami firefighter injured after responding to blaze in two-story home
MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Northeast Miami before the incident took a turn. Just after 5 a.m., crews arrived to heavy smoke and a blaze at an abandoned two-story home located on Southeast Third Avenue and 55th Street, Monday. The City of Miami Fire Rescue...
NewsRadio WFLA
South Florida man charged after allegedly shooting puppy in the head
A South Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly killed a puppy by shooting it in the head at close range.
Click10.com
Neighbors fed up with Hollywood home used as vacation rental after early morning shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Early morning silence was shattered by the sound of gunshots in Hollywood on Monday. Home surveillance video after video telling the same story after a house on the 1400 block of Dewey Street was shot up. “We’ve complained to our city officials and nothing is done,”...
NewsRadio WFLA
Person filmed firing gun out of Lamborghini on South Florida highway
Police are investigating a video that's gone viral of a suspect shooting a gun out of a Lamborghini window while riding on a South Florida highway.
WSVN-TV
Homicide investigation underway after police discover bullet-riddled car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street, Wednesday night. 7News was there as a car riddled with bullets was towed away. On Tuesday morning, police were seen...
NBC Miami
Miami Firefighter Injured in Fall During Fire at Abandoned Home
A firefighter was injured during a partial floor collapse after a house caught fire Monday morning, according to the City of Miami Fire Department. Fire rescue responded to a fire at a home in Miami on Northeast 3rd Avenue and Northeast 55th Street. Video shows the two-story home with smoke spilling out of the windows.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest brazen Grinch caught on video, deliver most packages stolen from Hollywood apartments
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Twas the afternoon before Christmas, and all through an apartment complex in Hollywood, not a creature was stirring, except for a Grinch with sticky fingers. Surveillance video at the Cortland Hollywood apartment complex captured the brazen porch pirate swiping packages left and right. But...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting inside Plantation apartment complex; shooter at large
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The third floor of the Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told...
WSVN-TV
Plantation police investigate, breach room in apartment complex
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told 7News they were going...
WSVN-TV
2 families displaced after fire ignites in NW Miami-Dade townhome
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two families and several pets have been left without a home after a fire broke out inside a townhome in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze off Northwest 64th Avenue, just before 7 p.m., Friday. The fire brought...
WSVN-TV
Passenger in Lamborghini records himself firing gun out of window while on Palmetto Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man recorded himself unloading a firearm from inside a speeding luxury sports car on a South Florida highway, potentially putting people’s lives at risk, and the startling footage was posted to Instagram. The man in question was a passenger in a Lamborghini when...
miamisprings.com
19 year-old charged with Murder
Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
NBC Miami
Hollywood Police Capture Suspected ‘Porch Pirate' and Return Packages for Christmas
Police in Hollywood were able to take an alleged "porch pirate" into custody before returning the packages that were taken back to the rightful owners in time for Christmas. Hollywood Police said officers got several calls starting Saturday afternoon of a suspicious person taking packages from people's front doors in the city. Officers found a person matching the description of the suspected thief in the area of North 29th Avenue.
WESH
New video shows police questioning Florida woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend
New video shows police questioning a social media model shortly after she stabbed her boyfriend to death in their luxury Miami condo. WESH 2's Meredith McDonough reports it's the first time we hear her description of what happened. "We have to inform you that Christian did not make it. Unfortunately,...
